ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Who's best suited to take on Chuck Grassley? Democratic candidates make their cases

By Brianne Pfannenstiel, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ad0bi_0f4cklgu00

Three Democrats running for the U.S. Senate took aim at Republican Chuck Grassley during a forum Saturday in Des Moines, challenging the audience to weigh which candidate is best suited to take him on in November.

“It’s time for us to run a candidate against Chuck Grassley that can win,” said candidate Glenn Hurst, a city council member and doctor from Minden.

At 88 years old, Grassley is seeking an eighth term in the U.S. Senate. His most recent election against former Lt. Gov. Patty Judge was his closest since first taking office in 1980 — and he won by 24 percentage points.

Hurst cast himself as the “prairie progressive” who could reverse the losing streak, arguing Democrats should lean into their values and emphasize their differences with Republicans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mbLJW_0f4cklgu00

“I'm running on Democratic principles and Democratic priorities: health care for all, access to immigration into this country, setting rules reform and a woman's right to control her own body,” he said. “These are imperatives. These are things that contrast us to Chuck Grassley, and when we put forward a kind of candidate like that, that's when Iowa will thrive.”

Hurst is the more progressive candidate of the three, and he said Saturday he “unequivocally” supports policies like Medicare for All and the Green New Deal.

More: Iowa Sens. Ernst, Grassley vote 'no' as Judge Jackson is confirmed to the US Supreme Court

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Eg16e_0f4cklgu00

Abby Finkenauer, a former U.S. congresswoman and state legislator , took a more moderate approach to those policies, saying she supports an expanded Medicare system for those who want it in addition to employer-based private health insurance, and she said she opposed the Green New Deal while she was in Congress.

She leaned on her record in Congress and said it demonstrates the kind of policies and resolve that will help Democrats defeat Grassley.

“You can look at my record all day long. I'm proud of it,” she said. “I have voted for lower prescription drug prices already. I have voted for paid family leave. I have voted for rural infrastructure. I have voted for the DREAM Act. I have voted to put us back into the Paris Climate Accord. You name it I am proud of what I've done, because this is my home.”

More: 3 Democrats are vying to take on Chuck Grassley; 3 Republicans want to oust Cindy Axne

Mike Franken, a retired U.S. Navy admiral , highlighted his military record throughout the forum and said his background “neutralizes” many Republican talking points about Democrats. He said he believes Grassley would have to debate him during a general election because of his record of service.

“I’m a tough target for the GOP,” he said. “I'm a problem. I steal from them their entire narrative. It doesn't exist. It's laughable. ... I will outwork Chuck Grassley. I will not give him a dignified retirement. I will give him a forcible retirement.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32y5ch_0f4cklgu00

Iowa Unity Coalition, a political action committee that supports progressive candidates, hosted the forum. About 30 people were in attendance.

It comes as the primary election season begins to heat up. All three candidates have initially qualified to appear on the primary ballot, though Republicans are challenging Finkenauer’s petition. They say some of her signatures are invalid and should disqualify her from competing.

An Iowa judge is weighing that question and could issue an opinion in the coming days, though the losing party is expected to appeal the issue to the Iowa Supreme Court.

More: Abby Finkenauer's place on the Iowa primary ballot is being challenged. Here's what to know.

“I was impressed with all three of them, really,” said Kevin Shilling, a 68-year-old Greenfield resident who attended the event.

Shilling said he had voted for Grassley until the early 2000s when he became disillusioned with him, particularly over what Shilling said was a lack of support for veterans. Now, he wants someone who can stand up to the masses over false claims of stolen elections.

“I mean, we're lucky to have candidates that are concerned about working for the people instead of the party,” he said. “And that that is a huge game-changer for me.”

Brianne Pfannenstiel is the chief politics reporter for the Register. Reach her at bpfann@dmreg.com or 515-284-8244. Follow her on Twitter at @brianneDMR .

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Who's best suited to take on Chuck Grassley? Democratic candidates make their cases

Comments / 1

Related
Western Iowa Today

Grassley Opposes Biden Nominee to US Supreme Court

(Washington, DC) – Ketanji Brown Jackson is one step closer to joining the U-S Supreme Court after the Senate Judiciary committee approved her nomination on a tie-breaker vote Monday. Every Republican on the committee voted “no,” including Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley. He says he and Jackson have fundamentally different views on the role judges should play in our system of government — and that her approach to criminal law and sentencing is too lenient. Grassley also says the Senate’s Democratic Leader opposed Republican President George W. Bush’s nominees to the high court on ideology alone, so Grassley says that means he and other Republicans in the Senate no longer need to defer to a Democratic president’s choices for the Supreme Court — even if that person is qualified. The full Senate will vote on the nomination this week.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Democrat grills Republican official who refuses to say Biden was ‘duly elected’

Thursday’s confirmation hearing for Ketanji Brown Jackson at the Senate Judiciary Committee veered off into a debate about the 2020 election and the legitimacy of Joe Biden’s victory.A Democrat on the committee pressed the attorney general of Alabama, a vocal supporter of the former president’s falsehoods about the 2020 election, on Thursday whether Mr Biden was the “duly elected” president; the Republican official, Steve Marshall, repeatedly dodged his questions until the senator moved on.Sen Sheldon Whitehouse’s questioning of Mr Marshall came after Mr Whitehouse laid into the attorney general’s work to undermine the legitimacy of the 2020 election...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KCRG.com

Sen. Grassley’s bipartisan bill to address meth abuse signed into law

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCRG) - A bill to address the rising use of methamphetamine, that was introduced by Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley and California Senator Dianne Feinstein, was signed into law on Monday. Under the law, the Office of National Drug Control Policy will have 90 days to implement a plan...
IOWA STATE
POLITICO

Chuck Grassley made quite the admission about prescription drug pricing: Pass it now, because he isn't sure a GOP-led Congress can get it done.

"If we want to reduce drug prices, then we need to do it now," he says. What happened: Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), who has previously negotiated a plan to lower prescription drug costs with Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), admitted during a committee hearing it would likely be hard to pass if his own party regained control of Congress. He called on Democrats to pass it now.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Government
City
Minden, IA
Local
Iowa Government
City
Des Moines, IA
Salon

Nine words that shook the world: What was Joe Biden thinking?

Ever since Joe Biden ended his speech in Poland on Saturday night by making one of the most dangerous statements ever uttered by a U.S. president in the nuclear age, efforts to clean up after him have been profuse. Administration officials scurried to assert that Biden didn't mean what he said. Yet no amount of trying to "walk back" his unhinged comment at the end of his speech in front of Warsaw's Royal Castle can change the fact that Biden had called for regime change in Russia.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abby Finkenauer
Person
Chuck Grassley
Daily Mail

Georgia voters file lawsuit saying Marjorie Taylor Greene should be DISQUALIFIED from running in the midterms because she 'voluntarily aided and engaged in an insurrection' on January 6

A group of Georgia voters filed a lawsuit Thursday attempting to keep Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene off the November ballot over her alleged role in the January 6 Capitol attack. The complaint charges that Greene 'voluntarily aided and engaged in an insurrection to obstruct the peaceful transfer of presidential...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'With all the people dying in Ukraine?' Nancy Pelosi snaps at reporter asking about the COVID relief left out of the spending bill - and then asks for DOUBLE the funding

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi grew frustrated with a reporter who repeatedly asked her about Covid relief aid as she reminded him that 'people are dying' in Ukraine. 'This'll be your third time,' the California Democrat told NBC News and Punchbowl journalist Jake Sherman when he said that he wanted to ask about Covid relief aid, which was left out of the 2022 budget bill.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Must Read Alaska

Sarah Palin appears to be suddenly comprehending what Ballot Measure 2 — Ranked Choice Voting — means to Alaska elections

Sarah Palin, who filed for Congress on April 1 to fill the seat of the late Congressman Don Young, seems genuinely surprised at Alaska’s crazy new voting system. On her Instagram page, it’s almost as if she had not been paying attention for the past two years to the mischief that Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s former campaign team had put together — a wild and wooly jungle primary with no party sideboards, and a Ranked Choice Voting general election. Voters approved Ballot Measure 2 in 2020, as they were told it would remove Outside “dark money” from elections.
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Democratic Candidates#Iowa Supreme Court#The U S Senate#Republicans#Medicare#The Us Supreme Court
The Independent

Fox host raises eyebrows by spreading claim that Biden ‘does not see Putin as the enemy’

Sunday Morning Features host Maria Bartiromo drew fire on Twitter from a prominent MSNBC host and others after she claimed that some Americans were questioning whether President Joe Biden truly views Russia’s Vladimir Putin as an adversary.Bartiromo made the comments on Fox and Friends, the network’s flagship morning show, on Sunday while interviewing Sen Lindsey Graham. Mr Graham, a longtime loyalist of former President Donald Trump, has been a chief purveyor of the bizarre claim that Mr Trump’s administration was somehow putting up a stronger resistance to Mr Putin’s whims than does the Biden White House.“I was on the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FOXBusiness

The key to saving Ukraine and defeating Putin may lie in Pennsylvania

Interested in ending Vladimir Putin’s reign of terror in Ukraine, as the world’s largest geopolitical threat? Unleash Pennsylvania’s extraordinary amount of clean, efficient natural gas. Pennsylvania is an energy powerhouse. The Keystone State is the nation’s largest net exporter of electricity, the second-largest producer of natural gas,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz among eight Republicans to vote against suspending trade relations with Russia

The House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a measure to suspend normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus, a move that strips the countries of key trade designations and gives President Joe Biden’s administration authority to increase tariffs against them.The vote on 17 March follows Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to a joint session of Congress and urgent appeals calling on world leaders to halt business with Russia amid its ongoing assault against Ukraine.The Suspending Normal Trade Relations with Russia and Belarus Act passed by a vote of 424-8.The eight votes against the measure came from Republican members Andy Biggs,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Defeated Republican senator claims Georgia election was ‘stolen’ from him ahead of Trump visit

Republican David Perdue, who lost his Georgia Senate seat last year, has now claimed that the election was “stolen” from him. Former President Donald Trump, who has been the most notable source of similarly false election fraud claims after losing the White House in 2020, will rally with Mr Perdue on Saturday in support of his attempt to unseat the Republican Governor of the state, Brian Kemp. Mr Trump began attacking Mr Kemp after he wasn’t, in Mr Trump’s view, supportive enough of his efforts to overturn the results in Georgia, a state that President Joe Biden won, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
384K+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy