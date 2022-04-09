Greg Schiano on the passing of Dwayne Haskins: ‘Really, I feel for the family’

A visibly moved Greg Schiano spoke about the passing of Dwayne Haskins following the conclusion of Rutgers football’s scrimmage on Saturday afternoon. Schiano was a defensive coordinator at Ohio State when Haskins was the Buckeyes starting quarterback.

A former first-round pick, Haskins was killed on Saturday morning when he was hit by a dump truck . The 24-year old quarterback was born in New Jersey and was heavily recruited by Rutgers as a high school standout at the Bullis School (Potomac, MD). He re-set the passing records at Ohio State .

Following Saturday’s scrimmage, Schiano began his press conference by talking about Haskins’ shocking death. The Rutgers football head coach called it “tragic news about a young man that I coached.”

“I don’t know exactly what happened but I understand he was hit by a car. Our thoughts and prayers go out to [a] family I know very, very well,” Schiano told reporters on Saturday. “Coached Dwayne and just a reminder for all of us, right? Nothing is promised. Really, I feel for the family.”

Haskins was First Team All-Big Ten in 2018 and was the Rose Bowl MVP in 2019.

Related

Rutgers football: New additions along the offensive line are making an impression on Augie Hoffman

A former first-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft, Haskins joined the Pittsburgh Steelers last season and had signed a new contract with the team last month.