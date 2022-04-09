ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Greg Schiano on the passing of Dwayne Haskins: ‘Really, I feel for the family’

By Kristian Dyer
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fqlIM_0f4ckRzG00

A visibly moved Greg Schiano spoke about the passing of Dwayne Haskins following the conclusion of Rutgers football’s scrimmage on Saturday afternoon. Schiano was a defensive coordinator at Ohio State when Haskins was the Buckeyes starting quarterback.

A former first-round pick, Haskins was killed on Saturday morning when he was hit by a dump truck . The 24-year old quarterback was born in New Jersey and was heavily recruited by Rutgers as a high school standout at the Bullis School (Potomac, MD). He re-set the passing records at Ohio State .

Following Saturday’s scrimmage, Schiano began his press conference by talking about Haskins’ shocking death. The Rutgers football head coach called it “tragic news about a young man that I coached.”

“I don’t know exactly what happened but I understand he was hit by a car. Our thoughts and prayers go out to [a] family I know very, very well,” Schiano told reporters on Saturday.

“Coached Dwayne and just a reminder for all of us, right? Nothing is promised. Really, I feel for the family.”

Haskins was First Team All-Big Ten in 2018 and was the Rose Bowl MVP in 2019.

Related

Rutgers football: New additions along the offensive line are making an impression on Augie Hoffman

A former first-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft, Haskins joined the Pittsburgh Steelers last season and had signed a new contract with the team last month.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

Dwayne Haskins Had Chilling Final Instagram Story

"'It is what it is' will keep you at peace." That's the last story that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and New Jersey native Dwayne Haskins posted to Instagram just hours before he died. The 24-year-old Highland Park native was trying to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 in Florida when...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Dwayne Haskins teammates’, NFL players call out Adam Schefter for insensitive tweet

NFL players called out ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter for an insensitive tweet when breaking the news of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins’ passing. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins tragically passed away on Saturday at the age of 24 after he was hit by a car in South Florida. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted the news on Saturday, but he was called out for some insensitive wording in the message.
PITTSBURGH, PA
TMZ.com

NFL's Dwayne Haskins Dead At 24 After Being Hit By Dump Truck

10:35 AM PT -- Florida Highway Patrol are shedding more light on the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of Dwayne Haskins. "Mr. Haskins was walking on a limited access facility (Highway/expressway) for unknown reasons. He was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 when there was oncoming traffic. Unfortunately, he collided with an oncoming dump truck. Mr. Haskins was pronounced dead on scene," the agency announced Saturday morning.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Brunswick, NJ
Football
City
New Brunswick, NJ
New Brunswick, NJ
Sports
The Spun

Look: Dwayne Haskins Shared Heartbreaking Video Friday

Dwayne Haskins, the former Ohio State Buckeyes star quarterback who went on to play for Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL, died on Saturday. He was 24. The former first-round NFL Draft pick was killed by a dump truck while walking across a highway in Florida, according to reports. Haskins...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Details Emerge Following Tragic Death Of Dwayne Haskins

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins passed away. Haskins’ agent confirmed to ESPN’s Adam Schefter that a vehicle struck and killed the former Ohio State star quarterback. Haskins was just 24 years old. Details surrounding Haskins’ tragic passing remained unknown in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Click10.com

NFL grieves after Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins dies on I-595 in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Investigators are trying to figure out how 24-year-old NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins died on Saturday morning on Interstate 595 in Broward County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Haskins died on the westbound lanes of I-595 near the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The driver of the dump truck that troopers believe struck him waited for authorities to arrive.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
The Spun

Lamar Jackson Not Happy With Adam Schefter Today

On Saturday morning, ESPN insider Adam Schefter broke the news that Dwayne Haskins tragically passed away. Unfortunately, his original tweet was poorly worded. “Dwayne Haskins, a standout at Ohio State before struggling to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL, died this morning when he got hit by a car in South Florida, per his agent Cedrick Saunders. Haskins would have turned 25 years old on May 3,” Schefter tweeted.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rutgers Football#Steelers#American Football#Ohio State#The Bullis School
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mason Rudolph, Diontae Johnson pass on Mitch Trubisky's invite

New Pittsburg Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky invited his skill players and fellow quarterbacks to his home in Florida recently to workout and just get to know each other. At the time we said it was awkward to think fellow quarterback Mason Rudolph might attend. Rudolph and Trubisky are going to be going head-to-head for the starting quarterback job this season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky mourns Dwayne Haskins

Teammates, both past and present, of Dwayne Haskins have flooded social media to send their thoughts and regards on the passing of the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback. Most recently, newly-signed QB Mitchell Trubisky has sent his regards. Haskins was killed after being struck by a dump truck in South Florida. He...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Cowboys Ex Dez Bryant Rips ESPN’s Adam Schefter for Dwayne Haskins Tweet

According to WPLG 10 News, the driver of a dump truck struck Haskins around 7 a.m. Saturday morning on westbound I-595 at I-95. In the reporting tweet from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he wrote: “Dwayne Haskins, a standout at Ohio State before struggling to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL, died this morning when he got hit by a car in South Florida, per his agent Cedrick Saunders. Haskins would have turned 25 years old on May 3.”
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back, Cowboys Coach Dies At 52

A former NFL running back and Dallas Cowboys assistant coach passed away at the age of 52 on Sunday night. Gary Brown, who starred collegiately at Penn State before playing in the National Football League, died in his hometown of Williamsport, Pennsylvania. “Former Dallas Cowboys running back coach Gary Brown,...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Yardbarker

Baker Mayfield Ending Up With The Steelers Would Be A Great Story

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield wanted out of town ever since he heard his team was talking with Deshaun Watson. Now that Watson is the new starting quarterback in Cleveland, the team wants to trade Mayfield away. However, finding a team that will take on his $19 million cap hit...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

What We Know About Dwayne Haskins’ Tragic Death

Dwayne Haskins, the former Ohio State Buckeyes star who played for Washington and Pittsburgh in the National Football League, died on Saturday. According to the authorities, Haskins, who was training in South Florida with Steelers teammates, was killed when he was struck by a truck on a highway early Saturday morning.
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Reportedly Sign Veteran Running Back

The Dallas Cowboys have no shortage of options at running back heading into the 2022 season. But they’re adding a veteran back to their ranks for some extra depth. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are signing running back Ryan Nall to a deal. Nall plays primarily on special teams and has spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Bears.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

95K+
Followers
142K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy