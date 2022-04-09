ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Carrie Underwood ‘Can’t Believe’ the Generosity in Wake of Her Dog Ace’s Passing

By Samantha Whidden
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08yajb_0f4ckIHx00

Days after announcing her dog Ace has passed away, country music songstress Carrie Underwood took to her Twitter account to thank her fans for the support she has received during this difficult time.

Carrie Underwood stated in her Twitter post that her fans are the best. An account dedicated to Underwood’s fans shared, “When we heard the news of Ace’s passing, we wanted to put something together in his memory. SOOO many fans came together [and] $4,326 was donated to the C.A.T.S. Foundation in his honest! All donors also signed this card. We love you always, Carrie Underwood!”

Carrie Underwood also wrote, “When I read this, I immediately started crying… I can’t believe you all pitched in like that! Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

The “Jesus Take the Wheel” hitmaker thanked the fans on behalf of Ace and all the furry babies her fans helped. As previously reported, Carrie Underwood announced her dog passed away with a series of snapshots of the pup through the years. “He will live on in our hearts and be forever missed,” she wrote. “He was there for me the I was on my own trying to figure out life when it was at its craziest!”

Carrie Underwood Proclaims She Has Always Been An Animal Lover

In a previous interview with Modern Dog Magazine, Carrie Underwood opened up about her love for animals through the years. “I’ve always been an animal lover. I grew up on a farm and we, unfortunately, live in a place where a lot of people would dump their unwanted animals.”

Although she considered herself a good kid and never broke rules, Carrie Underwood admitted that she would sneak hot dogs for the animals. She also revealed she turned her parents into animal lovers as well.

“I mean, when I was younger we weren’t even allowed animals in the house,” Carrie Underwood recalled. “But today, my mom helps run the animal shelter—Happy Paws—in my hometown. My parents are completely different people now; they have two cats and a dog. They’ve really seen the light.”

Carrie Underwood also said that her love for animals is so strong that she moved out of the dorms because she couldn’t find a home for a cat that she found. “I was like, “What else am I supposed to do with this cat?!’ So I moved.”

In regards to how she cares for her own pets, the country music artist then spoke about how her dogs are used to being on the road with her. “They’ve really become Tour Dogs. Everyone loves them and plays with them. And people take them out for walks when I’m on stage. They just kind of make life for all of us on tour better.”

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Reveals the Paranormal Way She Spent Her Birthday

Country superstar Carrie Underwood recently revealed the paranormal way she spent her birthday. Underwood’s newest single, “Ghost Story,” tells readers a unique story about relationships, lost love, being tossed aside, and revenge. The song’s story takes place after a tough breakup. However, it details how Underwood is still living life while haunting her ex as he drinks alone at home.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Reflects on Pivotal Words Her Mother Once Told Her

Country superstar Carrie Underwood resumed her Las Vegas residency this week, bringing her mother up on stage in a wholesome moment of joy. Like many celebrities and artists, Underwood wanted to give credit to the people who motivated her to go for her dreams. It seems like forever ago that the wildly-successful singer appeared on “American Idol,” but that’s truly where her career began. And Carrie Underwood might not have shot her shot without a little encouragement from her mother.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Underwood
The US Sun

I’m 30 and have a 21-year-old son – I never wanted to be a mom but my three boys mean the world to me

AGE is just a number – that also applies for mom Casey Douglas who has three teenage sons all over the age of 16 at just 30 years old. Taking to social media, Douglas, who shares her family's life on social media under the name Fantastic Foster Teen, revealed part of their story: "Telling everyone that I never wanted to birth children ..."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Cat#Hot Dogs#Animal Shelter#Ace#The C A T S Foundation#Modern Dog Magazine
Outsider.com

NASCAR Legend Kenny Wallace on Ty Gibbs-Sam Mayer Martinsville Fight: ‘Drama at Its Best’

Just about everybody was talking about the NASCAR Xfinity Series fight and that includes the legend Kenny Wallace. So, the former Xfinity Series Rookie of the Year had a little bit to say on the matter. And, if you thought he would be upset, you don’t know Wallace. He was a bit taken aback by the fact others were taken aback by the whole incident. While others condemned the actions, Wallace cheered a little bit.
WWE
ohmymag.co.uk

This dog did something unusual to catch its owner's attention

When you take a dog into your house, you agree to be their primary caregiver, which means you're in charge of keeping them happy and healthy. While they can give you unconditional affection and friendship, they are unable to clean up after themselves and must rely on you to gather their 'offerings' scattered across the garden.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Loretta Lynn Celebrates Daughter Cissie’s Birthday With Throwback Pic

Country music legend Loretta Lynn is a mother who has memories of her daughter Cissie. She decided on Thursday to share a sweet message. It was Cissie’s birthday and she also shared a throwback photo. As you can tell from this tweet sent out, Loretta Lynn has some stories about her relationship with her daughter. Like all good parents do, of course. Still, this photo is a tender, sweet look at an earlier time when they were together.
MUSIC
Santa Barbara Edhat

Dogs of the Week: Nikki and Nelson

(Bonded Pair - must be adopted together) Nikki and Nelson are an adorable pair of sweet and affectionate Maltese mixes (best guess). Nikki is three years old and Nelson is one year old, and they weigh nine and ten pounds respectively. Both came into rescue in early December, and shortly thereafter Nikki gave birth to three beautiful puppies.
PETS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

435K+
Followers
47K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy