FOCUS Celebrates 40th Anniversary with Special Grant of $40,000 to a Non-Profit to help SD Children!

Written by Denise Donato-McConnell

FOCUS Executive Vice President

FOCUS is an all volunteer organization with the mission to assist in the comfort and betterment of battered, abused, homeless, disabled and foster children in San Diego County. In celebration of its 40th Anniversary, FOCUS hopes to help more children with an award of a special in-kind grant of $40,000.

FOCUS recognizes that many SD children are facing unprecedented and heartbreaking challenges. With gratitude to the generous support of members and donors who have made this possible, FOCUS is able to offer this special grant to hard working charities. Twenty-five non-profit organizations that support the mission of FOCUS applied prior to the April 1st deadline. The Board of Directors are reviewing each request and the chosen program will be selected later this month.

The selected non-profit will be announced at the FOCUS 40th Anniversary Gala on May 15th . There are still a few tickets and tables for those interested in being a part of the 40th Anniversary Ruby Gala. FOCUS invites the community to join them for an evening of dinner and dancing in support of the selected children’s charity and four decades of effort to help SD children. For tickets, visit www.focus-sdkids.org/event/rubygala .

