While the Cubs bullpen couldn’t hold onto the lead against the Brewers, Marcus Stroman still enjoyed his debut at Wrigley Field. Stroman is one of the more outspoken players in all of baseball, and his social media presence alone is enough to get fans excited. From the moment he signed with the Cubs this offseason, Stroman has been all-in, campaigning for the team on Twitter.

MLB ・ 1 HOUR AGO