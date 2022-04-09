ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Over 50 firefighters tackle massive fire at a Mesa roofing supply company

By Kasey Brammell
ABC 15 News
 1 day ago

MESA — Over 50 firefighters tackled a massive fire at a Mesa roofing supply company early Saturday morning....

www.abc15.com

Comments / 0

Related
AZFamily

Paramedic killed in ambulance, semi crash

Processional of firefighter EMT killed on SR 87 heads toward medical examiner's office. A firefighter EMT has died and two others are hurt after a crash involving a semi-truck and a Salt River Pima-Maricopa Fire Department ambulance on State Route 87 near McDowell Road, the Department of Public Safety said Friday afternoon.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Officials identify firefighter killed in a crash involving semi-truck, Salt River ambulance

SALT RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Globe Fire Department has identified the EMT who was killed in a crash after a crash involving a semi-truck and a Salt River Pima-Maricopa Fire Department ambulance on State Route 87 near McDowell Road Friday afternoon. On Saturday afternoon, fire officials confirmed to Arizona’s Family that Brendan Bessee was killed in that crash. Bessee was a part of the Globe Fire/Medical/Rescue Reserve and recently transferred to the Salt River Fire Department as a firefighter and EMT.
GLOBE, AZ
KELOLAND TV

Firefighters respond to Aberdeen apartment fire

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Aberdeen are investigating after an apartment fire in the central part of the city on Saturday. Aberdeen Fire Rescue says firefighters were called to the area of 7th Avenue Southeast around 3 a.m. Saturday. Crews first on scene found smoke coming from a basement unit in the apartment building.
ABERDEEN, SD
ABC4

Fire crews tackle massive Highland house fire

HIGHLAND, Utah (ABC4) – Fire crews tackled a massive house fire in the Highland area on Thursday. The Lone Peak Fire District says the house fire started in the garage and continued spreading throughout the home, eventually engulfing it in flames. Large plumes of smoke can be seen taking over the lower-level garage and the […]
HIGHLAND, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mesa, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Mesa, AZ
Accidents
Local
Arizona Accidents
Greyson F

After 42 Years, Local Restaurant Forced to Close

A legendary Italian deli is now closed.Sorin Popa/Unsplash. Many restaurants come and go, lasting little more than a few years and leaving nothing but an open storefront, poised to be replaced by another temporary restaurant. However, there are those select few that defy the odds. The restaurants that discover the perfect combination of delicious food and an enjoyable dining experience. The restaurants that are able to discover the secret are able to last decades and are often passed down from one generation to the next. And yet, when they close shop, they leave more than an empty building. They leave a lasting legacy and a hole in the hearts and stomachs of local fans.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Suspect left drug rehab facility the day of fatal crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman facing several charges reportedly left a drug rehab facility the day she allegedly killed a man on Ina Road early Monday, March 14. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Lia Felix Lara, 35, faces charges of second-degree murder, leaving the scene of a fatality and DUI. She is being held on a $500,000 bond.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roofing#Firefighters#Water Supplies#Accident#Mesa Fire Department#Abc Supply Co Inc#Mfd
12 News

2 men dead after car crash in West Phoenix

PHOENIX — Two men died Thursday night after a two-vehicle car crash near Thomas Road and 87th Avenue in West Phoenix. Phoenix police said Aaron Griffon, 40, died after his car was hit by a pickup that had crossed into the opposing lane of traffic at about 9:30 p.m.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

18-year-old woman dead after shootout at Phoenix park

PHOENIX — An 18-year-old woman died early Sunday morning after a shootout at a Phoenix park, authorities said. The Phoenix Police Department received a call around 2 a.m. near 35th Avenue and Lincoln Street from witnesses who were taking Riann Curry to the hospital after she suffered gunshot wounds.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Greyson F

Popular Mexican Chain Opening New Location in Town.

Another Mexican restaurant is opening in town.Jarritos Mexican Soda/Unsplash. For those who love freshly made Mexican food but hate the hassle of going inside a restaurant to order, metro Phoenix is about to see a new option. Drive-through-only restaurants are becoming more and more popular these days, as the pandemic has forced owners to revisit how they do business and how to ensure they remain open. However, for many, the only drive-through food option even remotely resembling Mexican food has been Taco Bell. That will change for Gilbert residents.
GILBERT, AZ
Amy L. Young

As Florence, AZ prison closes, we look at The Trunk Murderess, one of its most infamous residents

Governor Doug Ducey announced the closure of Arizona State Prison Complex—Florence in his 2020 State of the State address. More recently, it was decided that 2,000 inmates would move to a privately-owned prison in Eloy. The prison’s famous past inmates were surely not part of that conversation, but as this shift takes place, it seems timely to focus on one of them: Winnie Ruth Judd, aka The Trunk Murderess.
FLORENCE, AZ
UPI News

Firefighters rescue kitten stranded on roof of home

March 15 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Ireland came to the rescue if a curious kitten that ended up stranded on the roof of a house. The Dublin Fire Brigade said a crew responded to a report of a cat stranded on the roof of a house in the Dolphin's Barn area.
ANIMALS
12 News

Here's where Mesa wants to build a new streetcar route

MESA, Ariz. — Planners in Mesa are in the process of pinpointing the best corridor to build a proposed five-mile streetcar route through the city's west side. The city was awarded $920,000 earlier this year to begin examining how and where it could construct a new public transit route that hits multiple popular destinations in the city.
MESA, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy