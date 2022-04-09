ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Health experts' war on the one in 10 heart attacks with no obvious cause to spare patients a second potentially fatal attack

By Cameron Henderson
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

People struck by an unusual type of heart attack may benefit from a new treatment protocol that could spare them a second, potentially fatal attack.

It aims to find the hidden causes of type two heart attacks – where patients experience chest pain and shortness of breath but tests show the heart arteries are normal – so that preventative treatment can be given.

Heart attacks usually occur when there's a blockage of blood flow to the heart muscle – a type one heart attack.

Patients who suffer one undergo surgery to restore the circulation and take drugs to prevent the problem recurring.

However, in one in ten cases, no blockage can be seen by standard tests, and this is classed as a type two heart attack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01ZfaA_0f4chi4w00
People struck by an unusual type of heart attack may benefit from a new treatment protocol that could spare them a second, potentially fatal attack (stock photo)

It is thought that underlying diseases that compromise the blood supply to the heart are the cause. However, standard heart-attack tests often don't spot these.

Heart-attack victims are usually over the age of 45, and more women than men suffer type two heart attacks, although it is not known why.

For these patients there is little treatment available and it is often simply a matter of time before another attack happens.

Studies show that just a third of patients who suffer a type two heart attack are alive five years later, compared with two-thirds who have a type one heart attack.

Now cardiologists at Edinburgh University have discovered that giving a series of additional checks to type two heart-attack patients can help weed out the underlying causes which can often be treated.

Dr Andrew Chapman, the heart expert at Edinburgh who led the study, said: 'Treating type two heart attacks has been a challenge, and there's no standard set of guidelines.

'By carrying out a series of non-standard scans, in two thirds of cases we were able to find a hidden cause and offer treatment to reduce future risk.'

About 100,000 Britons are admitted to hospital each year after heart attacks.

They undergo a battery of tests, including an electrocardiogram that monitors electrical signals from the heart beat, and have their blood checked for troponin – a protein released when the heart muscle is damaged – and a type of X-ray called an angiogram.

If a blockage in the heart's blood flow is spotted, treatment can involve a stent being inserted – a tiny tube that widens the artery – or a bypass operation to fix the damage.

In the study, a group of 100 patients who had suffered type two heart attacks were given a type of ultrasound scan called an echocardiogram and an MRI scan to produce a detailed 3D image of the inside of their heart, in addition to regular heart-attack tests.

These scans enabled researchers to look at the function of the heart in real time and find any damage caused by underlying heart conditions.

What's wrong with me?

Itchy scalp

Dandruff is usually the culprit when you get the urge to scratch your head, caused by flakes of dead skin cells which appear when the scalp becomes dry and inflamed.

But there are other causes for an itch, such as folliculitis, which occurs when the scalp’s follicles become inflamed, causing pustules to form.

You could also have a skin condition such as eczema or dermatitis, both of which can be triggered by chemicals in hair products.

Psoriasis is another possibility, especially if you see red, flaky patches.

Less common is the fungal infection ringworm, which causes a ring-like red rash.

And, rarely, itching is due to more serious conditions such as certain types of cancer, kidney failure and hepatitis.

They discovered that two-thirds of the patients had coronary artery disease affecting smaller blood vessels in the heart, and a third had heart muscle weakness – both easily treatable using aspirin, statins and other drugs.

The next stage in the trial is to track whether doing this ultimately saves lives.

Professor Sir Nilesh Samani, medical director at the British Heart Foundation, said: 'This is a vital step towards helping people make a better recovery and reducing their risk of a second attack.'

One person to have benefited from the additional scans is grandmother-of-two Elaine Smith, 63, from Edinburgh.

'I had gone to the GP because I was tiring easily. They diagnosed low blood pressure,' she said.

The former GP receptionist then suffered a type two heart attack after passing out at a Zumba exercise class the following year.

'I was just warming up when I suddenly felt sweaty and needed a drink. I went for my bottle – and that's the last thing I remember,' she said.

Doctors spotted signs of heart damage, and after undergoing the scans as part of the trial, Elaine was given a heart bypass operation.

Three years on, she now takes aspirin, statins and beta blockers, and has had no further issues with her heart.

'I'm glad I had the extra scans and operation when I did,' she said. 'I didn't realise until afterwards that many people my age aren't so lucky.'

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Rise in blood pressure upon standing linked to risk for heart attack, stroke

If your blood pressure spikes when you stand, you may be at increased risk for heart attack and stroke, Italian researchers warn. "The results of the study confirmed our initial hypothesis -- a pronounced increase in blood pressure from lying to standing could be prognostically important in young people with high blood pressure," said lead study author Dr. Paolo Palatini. He is a professor of internal medicine at the University of Padova, in Italy.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Attacks#One Heart#Heart Failure#In The Heart#Blood Test#Edinburgh University
Daily Mail

Cholesterol test GPs use to predict patients at risk of heart attacks could be missing THOUSANDS in need of life-saving statins, expert warns

Thousands of Britons are being left at risk of heart disease and stroke by standard NHS tests for cholesterol, an expert warned today. Patients who are over 40, overweight or thought to be at risk are routinely offered blood tests to check their levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL-C) — known as bad cholesterol.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Daily Mail

The 23-year-old who has to nap for THREE HOURS every day: Constantly tired woman reveals how rare sleep disorder has robbed her of 'so many years'

A 23-year-old woman says her 'insatiable appetite for sleep' caused by a rare sleep disorder has robbed her of 'years' of life. Helena Smythe, of Cambridgeshire, has idiopathic hypersomnia, a narcolepsy-like condition that is sometimes called 'excessive daytime sleepiness'. It leaves her feeling constantly tired, forcing her to take daily...
MENTAL HEALTH
sciencealert.com

A Man Had a Stroke. Three Months Later His Tongue Turned 'Hairy' And Dark

A man in his 50s presented to doctors in India a black, hairy tongue after suffering a stroke, according to a report by JAMA Dermatology. The man had left-sided weakness from a stroke three months prior and was put on a pureed diet, doctors said in the report published Wednesday. A thick, black coating had covered most of his tongue for about two weeks, sparing the sides and middle part, they said.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
deseret.com

70% of long COVID-19 patients suffer from these two symptoms

Close to 70% of long COVID-19 patients suffer from two specific symptoms a month after infection, according to a new study. Details: Researchers at the University of Cambridge recently found that about seven out of every 10 COVID-19 patients struggle with neurological issues in the months after infections. These patients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Stroke: This commonly prescribed drug can triple your risk

Researchers from Bordeaux University have found that anti-nausea drugs could increase your risk of experiencing an ischaemic stroke. According to the NHS, ischaemic strokes are the most common type of stroke. They happen when a blood clot blocks the flow of blood and oxygen to the brain. What are antidopaminergic...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Mother says doctors missed baby’s grapefruit-sized brain tumour despite videos of child having seizures

A mum has criticised doctors for repeatedly missing her baby daughter’s brain tumour, leaving the child with a 50 per cent chance of survival.Chloe Wright, 26, from Stoke-on-Trent said her daughter, Esmai, was sent home from hospital several times despite suffering multiple seizures - which she repeatedly recorded and shared with doctors.One-year-old Esmai was later diagnosed with a rare and aggressive anaplastic ependymoma tumour that is about the size of a grapefruit.Ms Wright, a bartender, said doctors gave a her a different diagnosis every time they visited A&E where it was insisted her daughter was “perfectly healthy”.The mum said she...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

'It was either take them off, or I died': Father-of-six, 50, suffers PTSD after he had to have BOTH his legs amputated when he got Covid – but says 'I still beat the virus'

A father-of-six who had both of his legs amputated after testing positive for Covid on the first day of lockdown suffers from PTSD and still has nightmares about the procedure 'three or four times a week'. Scott Green, 50, was rushed to hospital after falling ill on March 24, 2020...
MENTAL HEALTH
WKRC

Researchers believe they have discovered a supplement that can extend human life

UNDATED (WKRC) - Researchers have discovered a new supplement that they believe may hold the key to extending human life. Dr. Rajagopal Viswanath Sekhar is an associate professor of medicine-endocrinology at Baylor College of Medicine. He recently co-authored a study about a potential anti-aging supplement. When tested, it was found...
SCIENCE
PsyPost

New research in mice suggests Alzheimer’s disease is linked to circadian rhythm

A good night’s sleep has always been linked to better mood, and better health. Now, scientists have even more evidence of just how much sleep – and more specifically our circadian rhythm, which regulates our sleep cycle – is linked to certain diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease. A team of researchers from the United States have found further evidence that the cells which help keep the brain healthy and prevent Alzheimer’s disease also follow a circadian rhythm.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

333K+
Followers
29K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy