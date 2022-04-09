ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Lego unveil kit that shows kids what it's like to have an MRI – so the real thing won't be as frightening... just one clever method hospitals are using to take the anxiety out of treatment for young patients

By Cameron Henderson
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

About 150,000 children in the UK need to have an MRI scan every year.

The machine takes detailed pictures inside the body which are used for everything from diagnosing the cause of headaches and joint pain to monitoring cancer.

But children are often ill-prepared for the experience, and frequently get a shock when they see the huge machine looming over them.

MRI scanners comprise a bed for the patient which slides into a tube containing the scanning technology.

It also makes loud banging noises so patients have to wear ear protectors – but scanning can take up to 90 minutes, which can overwhelm youngsters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k3EvB_0f4chgJU00
In an effort to ease children's fears, toy giant Lego has developed a miniature model of an MRI scanner. Last month, 600 of them were donated to children’s hospitals around the world

In an effort to ease their fears, toy giant Lego has developed a miniature model of an MRI scanner. Last month, 600 of them – which come with figures of doctors and a patient – were donated to children’s hospitals around the world.

The model helps children familiarise themselves with the scanner, with doctors able to explain how it works.

Tracey Martin, a child health specialist at Leeds Children’s Hospital, says: ‘It’s difficult to explain to children what’s going to happen in an MRI appointment. But they can play with the Lego scanner and pretend they are the patient. Then, when it comes to the real thing, it’s less scary.’

She adds: ‘Play can be crucial in helping children understand complex ideas. It’s also useful to see how they interact with the toy after the procedure. If they seem angry, or try to break it, it might indicate they found the experience traumatic.’

Keegan, the terrier who keeps the peace on wards

Dogs have long been used in healthcare – they have the ability to sniff out diseases such as Parkinson’s and spot diabetic attacks before they happen.

Their latest role is to soothe sick children undergoing hospital treatment.

Sheffield Children’s Hospital has employed a ten-year-old West Highland Terrier called Keegan who pays frequent visits to wards.

If a patient is known to be particularly anxious, Keegan will meet them in the car park and stay beside them during appointments with doctors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CCVnh_0f4chgJU00
Sheffield Children’s Hospital has employed a ten-year-old West Highland Terrier called Keegan who pays frequent visits to wards

Children can pet Keegan and get him to perform tricks – or take him with them when they undergo anxiety-inducing procedures such as blood tests.

Nurses recently took photographs of the dog inside an MRI scanner to help a young patient feel less intimated by the machine.

One parent said: ‘Without Keegan, my daughter’s anxiety was so severe that we wouldn’t have been able to get through the hospital doors.

‘She was prescribed medication to help calm her down on the day, but she didn’t need it in the end because of Keegan. The dog gave her something to look forward to and comfort before being admitted.’

Virtual reality distracts from painful reality

For some children, a blood test – or the mere sight of a needle – can trigger a total meltdown.

Quite aside from the distress it causes them and their parents, it can make the procedure itself tricky or even impossible to carry out.

So doctors at the Evelina London Children’s Hospital have come up with a high-tech solution: virtual reality games.

Recent trials showed that the headsets, pictured left, which immerse wearers in a realistic 3D universe, soothed children who were anxious about having a blood test and distracted them from what was going on around them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SO6VB_0f4chgJU00
For some children, a blood test – or the mere sight of a needle – can trigger a total meltdown. So doctors at the Evelina London Children’s Hospital have come up with a high-tech solution: virtual reality games

After being given the device, youngsters who had been near-hysterical were suddenly happy to have a needle in their arm.

Researchers also used it on young patients having plaster casts removed, and found they were less likely to wriggle and cry than others.

Doctors say the tech may even reduce the need for general anaesthetic during minor procedures, such as removal of ingrown toenails.

‘We should be able do things like this using a local anaesthetic but some children become so distressed and wriggle around,’ says Michail Kokkinakis, consultant children’s orthopaedic surgeon at Evelina.

Children are handed the headset prior to their procedure and select the fantasy world they want to explore – options include swimming with turtles and a dinosaur safari.

Mr Kokkinakis says: ‘They have it on while they’re having a procedure and they don’t notice what’s going on.’

Getting to the operating theatre in the fast lane

Forget being wheeled over to surgery on a hospital bed – children can now arrive for their procedures in style.

In March, Great Ormond Street Hospital in London introduced a ride-on toy sports car for heart, lung, kidney and brain cancer patients to drive themselves to the operating theatre.

Doctors say weaving through the corridors helps distracts children from any anxieties about their procedure.

Great Ormond Street is not the first hospital to trial the idea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YhI2v_0f4chgJU00
In 2018, a British car club donated 160 toy Teslas to NHS children’s hospitals across the country. When Tesla co-founder Elon Musk got wind of it, he donated £600 to every hospital with a car so they could buy another. 

In 2018, a British car club donated 160 toy Teslas to NHS children’s hospitals across the country. When Tesla co-founder Elon Musk got wind of it, he donated £600 to every hospital with a car so they could buy another.

And Volvo retailer Sturgess Motor Group gave a fleet of five ride-on cars to Leicester Royal Infirmary.

One patient who had the chance to drive one is six-year-old Sophia Fagan from Market Harborough in Leicestershire.

The drive to the theatre – where she had eight teeth removed – was ‘exciting and fun’ she says, adding: ‘I was scared about the operation, and this made it much better.’

Child health specialist Tracey Martin says: ‘Being wheeled along by doctors can be very daunting.’

Games with rewards for being brave

Potent drugs can come with gruelling side effects, and it’s often a challenge to keep children coming back for more treatment.

But doctors at Liverpool’s Alder Hey Children’s Hospital have found a way to keep patients motivated by developing a game, played on a tablet, that offers digital ‘rewards’ at each stage of treatment.

Children pick a cartoon character to represent them while they complete a variety of challenges, including playing songs on a keyboard and colourful jigsaw puzzles.

Over time they earn virtual stickers which unlock new outfits for their character, as well as new games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WwZZY_0f4chgJU00
Doctors at Liverpool’s Alder Hey Children’s Hospital have found a way to keep patients motivated by developing a game, played on a tablet, that offers digital ‘rewards’ at each stage of treatment

It means children want to come back to hospital, in the hope of winning more rewards. Studies have shown that rewarding children for having unpleasant treatment can combat fear of the hospital.

Alder Hey’s Claire Liddy says the technology has been of particular benefit for those who need regular drug infusions.

‘Children who use the app are more likely to continue with treatment without kicking up much fuss,’ says Liddy. ‘It makes the experience more positive.’

Masks that can create superheroes brave heroes

About 1,600 British children a year are diagnosed with cancer and at least a quarter of them have tumours in the head and neck, including brain cancer.

They may have to undergo one of the most uncomfortable medical interventions – radiotherapy, while wearing a tight plastic mask.

It involves a machine shooting beams of energy that penetrate the body and destroy tumours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eu2RR_0f4chgJU00
Specialists at Leeds Children’s Hospital have found a way of making the process slightly more bearable – nurses paint them, above, to look like their favourite cartoon characters

However, the head must be clamped still to prevent those rays from hitting healthy tissue, which is why the mask is needed.

But these masks, which also cover the neck and shoulders, can feel suffocating as well as looking frightening, too.

Now specialists at Leeds Children’s Hospital have found a way of making the process slightly more bearable – nurses paint them, above, to look like their favourite cartoon characters.

Lisa Beaumont, at Leeds Children’s Hospital, says: ‘We ask children who they want to look like before they undergo radiotherapy, and we see they try to become the character on their mask.

'It gives them a superhero alter-ego, which gives them strength to cope with the discomfort. We’ve even seen results of the treatment improve.’

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

The 23-year-old who has to nap for THREE HOURS every day: Constantly tired woman reveals how rare sleep disorder has robbed her of 'so many years'

A 23-year-old woman says her 'insatiable appetite for sleep' caused by a rare sleep disorder has robbed her of 'years' of life. Helena Smythe, of Cambridgeshire, has idiopathic hypersomnia, a narcolepsy-like condition that is sometimes called 'excessive daytime sleepiness'. It leaves her feeling constantly tired, forcing her to take daily...
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Tracey Martin
Shreveport Magazine

Little boy, who was left in pain and struggled to walk after a tick bite, turned out to have a high-risk neuroblastoma that had already spread to other parts of the body

The 3-year-old boy, who was left in pain after a tick bite, turned out to have a high-risk neuroblastoma. His parents said that the boy complained of pain in his legs, and was struggling with walking, high temperatures and night sweats. The boy’s family said that at the point of diagnosis, their 3-year-old son was given just a 50% chance of long-term survival. While there was no connection between the tick bite and the disease itself, the boy’s mother said that the timing was a very lucky coincidence.
CANCER
Nashville News Hub

Mom says her son has never been to school and she has to keep him in isolation to stop him from getting infections after he was diagnosed with rare immune disorder

The 36-year-old mom said her 5-year-old son was reportedly born with a rare immune disorder and she has to keep him in isolation to stop him from getting infections that could be fatal for him. The boy is suffering from a rare immune disorder, haemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, the mother said. The rare disease can be difficult to diagnose, because many of the symptoms can mimic severe infections or other conditions.
LOTTERY
Daily Mail

Family of new mother, 34, who died when she 'got lost and collapsed trying to find her hospital ward' say she would have survived if 'basic, common sense measures' had been in place

The family of a new mother who died when she 'got lost and collapsed trying to find her hospital ward' say she would have survived if 'basic, common sense measures' had been in place. Amanda Cox, 34, was found unresponsive in a stairwell at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh (RIE)...
U.K.
sciencealert.com

A Man Had a Stroke. Three Months Later His Tongue Turned 'Hairy' And Dark

A man in his 50s presented to doctors in India a black, hairy tongue after suffering a stroke, according to a report by JAMA Dermatology. The man had left-sided weakness from a stroke three months prior and was put on a pureed diet, doctors said in the report published Wednesday. A thick, black coating had covered most of his tongue for about two weeks, sparing the sides and middle part, they said.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mri#Anxiety#Hospital Bed#Lego Group
Daily Mail

'It was either take them off, or I died': Father-of-six, 50, suffers PTSD after he had to have BOTH his legs amputated when he got Covid – but says 'I still beat the virus'

A father-of-six who had both of his legs amputated after testing positive for Covid on the first day of lockdown suffers from PTSD and still has nightmares about the procedure 'three or four times a week'. Scott Green, 50, was rushed to hospital after falling ill on March 24, 2020...
MENTAL HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Stroke: This commonly prescribed drug can triple your risk

Researchers from Bordeaux University have found that anti-nausea drugs could increase your risk of experiencing an ischaemic stroke. According to the NHS, ischaemic strokes are the most common type of stroke. They happen when a blood clot blocks the flow of blood and oxygen to the brain. What are antidopaminergic...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Tesla
The Independent

Mother says doctors missed baby’s grapefruit-sized brain tumour despite videos of child having seizures

A mum has criticised doctors for repeatedly missing her baby daughter’s brain tumour, leaving the child with a 50 per cent chance of survival.Chloe Wright, 26, from Stoke-on-Trent said her daughter, Esmai, was sent home from hospital several times despite suffering multiple seizures - which she repeatedly recorded and shared with doctors.One-year-old Esmai was later diagnosed with a rare and aggressive anaplastic ependymoma tumour that is about the size of a grapefruit.Ms Wright, a bartender, said doctors gave a her a different diagnosis every time they visited A&E where it was insisted her daughter was “perfectly healthy”.The mum said she...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
International Business Times

Baby Born With 2 Heads, 3 Hands In Rare Conjoined Twin Case Fighting For Life

In a rare incident, a woman in India gave birth to a baby with two heads, two hearts, one torso and three hands. The baby was born Tuesday in a hospital in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh. The doctors, who were shocked after seeing the baby's condition, referred the boy to a hospital in the city of Indore.
INDIA
Waterloo Journal

‘Healthy’ woman lost all feeling in both legs and was left paralyzed from the waist down after doctors initially diagnosed her with a simple case of acid reflux

The 26-year-old ‘healthy and vibrant’ woman went to the hospital after she started suffering with pain along one side of her back during the pandemic. She was reportedly sent home with a simple diagnosis of acid reflux. Unfortunately, after her third visit to the hospital, the 26-year-old woman lost all feeling in both legs and was left paralyzed from the waist down after she was diagnosed with an aggressive type of osteosarcoma.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

333K+
Followers
29K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy