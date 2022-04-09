ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

New York State Budget

WGRZ TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe State of New York has now officially...

www.wgrz.com

Maya Devi

New York State may face a snowstorm in April

This year’s winter was brutal for New Yorkers. Not only was it a snowy and cold December, but the weather was also hard at the beginning of 2022. The months of January and February were significantly colder than usual.
KOMO News

Schumer announces $22 million in funding for New York state community projects

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (WRGB) – Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was in Albany Monday touting $22 million in funding for various projects in New York state. Schumer joined local leaders at the Blake Annex, which is a shared workspace for non-profits. Schumer says he has secured federal funds for overall expansion classroom space there.
U.S. POLITICS
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
State
New York State
The Independent

Hundreds to blockade West Virginia coal plant where Senator Joe Manchin makes $500,000 a year

Hundreds of activists are gathering in West Virginia to blockade the coal plant which earns the state’s Senator Joe Manchin around half a million dollars a year. The West Virginia Rising coalition intends to hold the non-violent protest at the Grant Town Coal Waste Power Plant on Saturday, 9th April, dubbing it “The Coal Baron Blockade”. Mr Manchin made nearly $492,000 in business income from Enersystems Inc., a company based in Fairmont, West Virgina, according to a 2020 disclosure filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no evidence that this breaks any laws. The Independent has contacted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Big Frog 104

New Fishing Regulations to Take Effect April 1 in New York State

Fishing is about to become much less complicated in New York State. Both experienced and novice anglers can thank the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation for some changes that will make freshwater fishing a lot less confusing. Beginning April 1 the DEC will be adopting changes to fishing...
HOBBIES
WHEC TV-10

New York State attempting to speed FOIL response

ALBANY N.Y. (WHEC) – New York State aims to increase its speed for responding to government record requests under the Freedom of Information Law (FOIL), announced Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday. People have used FOIL requests to access the state’s statistics, budget information, and more recently police discipline records....
POLITICS
#Western New York#The State Of New York
96.1 The Eagle

Polar Vortex To Rip Through New York State

After a few nice days last week, New York State has gone back to a more seasonable weather mode lately, but things are about to get a whole lot colder and icky over the next week or so. Despite the calendar saying it's spring, Mother Nature still wants Old Man...
ENVIRONMENT
News Channel 34

New York State combatting spread of round goby

(WWTI) — The New York State DEC and New York State Canal Corporation have announced a new effort to combat the potential spread of the round goby, an aquatic invasive species, to the Lake Champlain Basin. The comprehensive plan was developed following the discovery of the round goby in the Hudson River near Troy in […]
SCIENCE
The Independent

Judge allows Trump Organisation to keep golf course in the Bronx in ruling against NYC

A judge on Friday rejected New York City’s appeal and ruled that the Trump Organisation can continue to operate a city-owned golf course in the Bronx. New York City authorities had ended the organisation’s contract to operate the Ferry Point golf course last February – in the aftermath of the 6 January 2021 Capitol riots. It had said at that time the Trump brand was “synonymous with an insurrection against the federal government”, and thus destroyed the golf course’s ability to draw “professional tournament-quality events”.The city had, around the same time, also cancelled the company’s contracts to run two ice...
GOLF
NewsBreak
Bills Stadium
News Break
Politics
NY1

5 issues facing New York officials as budget enters crunch time

State lawmakers return to Albany on Monday as crunch time for the budget will begin: A spending plan is expected to pass by April 1, the start of New York's fiscal year. The budget under consideration includes provisions meant to help struggling people recover from the financial effects of the pandemic. But deep fiscal uncertainty remains amid global tensions and spiking inflation. Here are five key issues facing lawmakers and Gov. Kathy Hochul:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

New York's budget could expand postpartum coverage

New York lawmakers are calling for an expansion of postpartum coverage in the state's Medicaid program, increasing the period from 60 days to a full year. The provision was advanced this week by both chambers in the state Senate and Assembly budget proposals; a final spending plan is expected to be approved by March 31.
HEALTH
Hudson Valley Post

Minor Earthquake Felt in Parts of New York State

The United States Geological Survey says a small tremor shook parts of the state late Tuesday morning. No damage was reported, though a number of residents said they felt the shaking. While not too overly common, earthquakes have been known to occasionally occur in the New York state. Some geologists even feel that the state is overdue for a much bigger event, that would cause millions of dollars in damage to infrastructure not equipped for earthquakes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Will College Scholarships Be Ending In New York State?

It was announced earlier this week that some schools around the United States will no longer be selecting students to be Valedictorians. Now there are some who are saying that it is not too far of a stretch to think that in the future, we will no longer see scholarships awarded to individuals based on the strength of their academics. Around the country, as the push grows to move away from individual accolades and praise, it is not out of the question for some to think that giving money out to certain students and none to others may also be a thing of the past.
COLLEGES
WGRZ TV

New York City Mayor Eric Adams tests positive for COVID-19

NEW YORK — New York City Mayor Eric Adams tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, his 100th day in office, according to a spokesperson. The first-term Democrat woke up with a raspy voice Sunday and took a PCR test that came back positive, spokesperson Fabien Levy said in a statement. Earlier Sunday, Levy had tweeted that Adams had taken a rapid test that came back negative but took the additional test out of an abundance of caution.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Hochul signs $220B budget, boosted by federal aid, surplus

ALBANY, N.Y. -- The state Legislature worked through the night to pass Gov. Kathy Hochul's first budget, which she says includes a list of things that will make life better and easier for millions of New Yorkers.The spending plan had an April 1 deadline, but disagreements over police issues held up passage for more than a week. Legislators reached a "conceptual" agreement on Thursday.  At the top of the governor's priority list, given the concerns about public safety, was bail reform and changes to the law that will allow judges to hold people on bail when they're charged with gun crimes, hate crimes...
ALBANY, NY
WGRZ TV

April 9 - The Law Office of Lindy Korn, PLLC

(THIS STORY IS SPONSORED BY THE LAW OFFICE OF LINDY KORN) A lot of us spend the majority of our day at work. So it's very important to make sure you are comfortable at your workplace. The Law Office of Lindy Korn specializes in assisting their clients who are experiencing workplace discrimination, retaliation or harassment. They are located right inside the Electric Tower on the 9th Floor at 535 Washington Street in Buffalo. For more information, give the Law Office of Lindy Korn a call at (716) 856-KORN (5676). You can also visit their website at www.buffalo-discrimination-attorney.com to learn more about all of their areas of practice.
BUFFALO, NY

