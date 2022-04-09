New York State Budget

It was announced earlier this week that some schools around the United States will no longer be selecting students to be Valedictorians. Now there are some who are saying that it is not too far of a stretch to think that in the future, we will no longer see scholarships awarded to individuals based on the strength of their academics. Around the country, as the push grows to move away from individual accolades and praise, it is not out of the question for some to think that giving money out to certain students and none to others may also be a thing of the past.

COLLEGES ・ 19 DAYS AGO