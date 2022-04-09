ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blowing Rock, NC

RIBBON CUTTING: An angler's 'happy place'

By David Rogers editor@blowingrocket.com
Watauga Democrat
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLOWING ROCK — Chetola Resort is not taking a back seat to anyone in 2022 when it comes to a play on words. While "waiting" in the lodge for their respective fly-fishing expeditions to begin, Chetola patrons can spend their time in "The Wading Room," appropriately named for not just the...

