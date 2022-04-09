RIBBON CUTTING: An angler's 'happy place'

Away‘s new collection arrives in a vibrant color palette titled “Technicolor,” designed to take travelers to their happy place. Whether traveling somewhere far-off or a destination close to home, the range allows enthusiasts to impress with the brand’s polycarbonate luggage, which is reimagined in three new colorways: “Tropic,” a combination of bright oranges and greens; “Bloom,” a striking magenta and orange pairing; and “Beam,” in tonal eye-catching orange. The Carry-On and the Bigger Carry-On don the former two hues, whereas the Medium and the Large sport the latter in checked fashion. In addition, the Packable Sling Bag comes in color-blocked, recycled nylon dubbed “Prism,” while the Passport Wallet makes its debut featuring a navy nylon exterior and orange leather interior known as “Comet.”
Comments / 0