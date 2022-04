First rumored way back in July 2021, the Air Jordan 3 “Muslin” is finally set to release on Friday, March 25th after a long wait. A rather simple take on Tinker Hatfield’s decades-old design, the upcoming retro strips down and indulges in a canvas material across its upper. An off-white ensemble takes over most of the pair, with the “Muslin” tone also landing on the midsole for a sort of “aged” look. Akin to A Ma Maniere’s offering from 2021, the upcoming Jordan 3 forgoes elephant print at the toe and around the heel in favor of grey suede. In fact, the elephant-less method will be undertaken with a few other Air Jordan 3 releases this year as seen on the Jordan 3 “Desert Elephant”.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 19 DAYS AGO