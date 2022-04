LAWRENCEVILLE — To paraphrase a song title by the Beatles, it’s amazing what a difference it makes when you get a little help from your friends. When hard-throwing righty Morgan Beggs arrived at Peddie three years ago it was obvious she could pitch, but she simply didn’t have much support behind her. Now she does and the result has been a significant upgrade for a once-strong program that has really struggled over the last six years.

