Lynchburg, VA

Liberty University fans come out to watch annual spring game

By Will Thomas
WDBJ7.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A little bit of spring football came to Williams Stadium at Liberty University Saturday morning. More than a thousand fans came out to support the “Red and White” in their...

