14-year-old boy injured in Rocklin hit-and-run

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — Police are asking the public for help after a hit-and-run driver struck a 14-year-old boy in Rocklin.

The boy was struck in the area of Pacific Street and Rocklin Road, according to the Rocklin Police Department.

The boy’s family reported to police that he is in stable condition.

Police are searching for the driver of a dark, mid-sized SUV.

No additional information about the boy or the driver were released.

This story is developing.

