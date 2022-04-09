ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Authorities investigating apparent suicide at Pocatello women's prison

By Idaho Department of Correction Press Release
Idaho State Journal
 1 day ago

POCATELLO — The Idaho Department of Correction is investigating the apparent suicide of a Pocatello Women’s Correctional Center resident.

The 41-year-old woman was found unconscious in her cell Tuesday at 1:05 p.m.

Staff initiated lifesaving measures and called 911. Paramedics responded to the scene and continued lifesaving measures.

The woman was pronounced dead at a Pocatello hospital Saturday at 10:35 a.m., after life-support measures were discontinued.

PWCC is a 355-bed correctional facility for women in Pocatello.

