Parkland wide receiver Demarion Crest receives two DI football offers

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) — In a span of 24 hours, the name of Demarion Crest is one that two NCAA division one football schools have on their recruiting list.

Crest, a student-athlete at Parkland High School, announced that he received offers to play at the college level from Texas Tech and New Mexico State.

Last season as a junior, Crest had 848 receiving yards on 46 receptions and recorded 11 receiving touchdowns.

Crest has already caught the eyes of two division one programs alone with his stellar play last season as a junior. It is inevitable that more will start to roll in as Crest looks to continue playing his game in Parkland football’s upcoming 2022-2023 season.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.