ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Parkland wide receiver Demarion Crest receives two DI football offers

By Sam Guzman
KTSM
KTSM
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wxTlb_0f4cfLTP00

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) — In a span of 24 hours, the name of Demarion Crest is one that two NCAA division one football schools have on their recruiting list.

Crest, a student-athlete at Parkland High School, announced that he received offers to play at the college level from Texas Tech and New Mexico State.

Last season as a junior, Crest had 848 receiving yards on 46 receptions and recorded 11 receiving touchdowns.

Crest has already caught the eyes of two division one programs alone with his stellar play last season as a junior. It is inevitable that more will start to roll in as Crest looks to continue playing his game in Parkland football’s upcoming 2022-2023 season.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

Former New Mexico State star Trevelin Queen wins NBA G League MVP

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – He was one of the most exciting players to come through New Mexico State in the last decade and now Trevelin Queen is proving himself on the professional level. Queen, who starred for the Aggies from 2018-2020, was named the 2021-22 Kia NBA G League Most Valuable Player on […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
El Paso, TX
Sports
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
El Paso, TX
Football
Local
Texas Football
Black Enterprise

Newly-Hired Head Volleyball Coach at Grambling State University Cuts Every Player From Team

In an unprecedented move, a college volleyball coach cut an entire team of players. According to KSLA, a newly hired head volleyball coach at Grambling State University made a roster change that caught everyone, especially the players, off-guard. After notifying the administration that she would make changes, she cut all 19 current players from the volleyball team.
GRAMBLING, LA
KTSM

Weekend concert means big biz boom for Speaking Rock

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As thousands of people attended the Cypress Hill concert this past weekend Speaking Rock officials could celebrate alongside the concert-goers, as bringing people back to the entertainment center was always the goal throughout the Pandemic. According to Leandro Puente, Speaking Rock safety and security manager, when Speaking Rock first closed […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPPD attribute “teamwork” to capture of Armed Robber

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department says that teamwork was involved in the capture of an armed robber Sunday morning. At 4:42 A.M., 27-year-old Michael Nicholas Noder walked into the Seven-Eleven store located at 5007 Alabama. Noder pulled out a knife, threatened the store clerk, and stole several scratch-off lottery tickets. […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Conversation#American Football#Di#Parkland High School#Estansbury
KTSM

Robbery at Northeast El Paso gas station, no arrests

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department is investigating a robbery off Dyer Street early Tuesday morning. EPPD dispatch reported the robbery call came about 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning at a Circle K gas station at 9497 Dyer St. According to the latest information, police is still looking for the suspect. There […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPPD arrests suspect in Central food stamp card stabbing

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Friday morning, officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) announced the arrest of a suspect in March’s food stamp card argument turned stabbing in Central El Paso. According to the EPPD, on Thursday, April 7, Shawn Jose Osuna was arrested by the U.S Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force for […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPCSO arrests one after Fabens drive-by shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One man is behind bars after El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) officials say he shot at a home in Fabens. According to the EPCSO officials, the incident happened on Monday, April 4th, 2022, shortly before 11 p.m. Deputies from the Peter John Herrera Patrol Station in Clint were sent […]
FABENS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KTSM

Car goes up in flames in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A big plume of black smoke could be seen on I-10 in west El Paso early Thursday morning. A car went up in flames near I-10 west and Resler Drive shortly before 7 a.m. The fire fully engulfed the hood of the vehicle. El Paso fire crews were on the scene […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

What’s the impact of NM’s $500 checks to State Budget

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – New Mexico residents will be receiving $500 to help with the financial impacts of inflation and high gas prices. This as both the House and the Senate passed the bipartisan legislation for the payments. The only step left is for the governors to sign the bill. “Now it heads up […]
INCOME TAX
KTSM

CBP busts 3 fugitives wanted for Child Related Crimes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Thursday afternoon, officials with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) shared that officers from El Paso, arrested three men sought for crimes against a child within the last two days.    The first arrest was made by CBP Officers at the Ysleta Border Crossing on April 4, when a 45-year-old Mexican […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Man shot in San Eli; Sent to hospital before EPCSO arrives

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man is recovering at a local hospital after being shot Thursday in San Elizario. According to El Paso County Sheriff’s Officials, the unnamed 19-year-old male was shot and transported to a local hospital on Thursday, April 7, along the 800 block of Bob Neill. EPCSO Deputies responded to the call […]
SAN ELIZARIO, TX
KTSM

4 El Paso-area high school soccer teams ready for Sweet 16 matchups

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Four El Paso high school soccer teams are preparing for their next matchups in the Sweet 16 of the 2022 UIL Soccer State Championships. In Class 6A, the Eastlake boys soccer team will head to McKinney ISD Stadium in McKinney, Texas to take on Plano (17-4-3) on Friday, Apr. 8. […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso man charged with kidnapping

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Wednesday, a federal grand jury in El Paso returned an indictment charging an El Paso man with kidnapping. According to court documents, 25-year-old Matthew Joseph Contreras, is accused of taking the victim fromEl Paso to Alamogordo, while on his way to his new job at a detention facility. Officials […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

WBAMC Hospital Commander: Hospital water not safe

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Army officials confirm to KTSM that trauma cases and elective surgeries are on pause as the installation work to determine the source of debris found in William Beaumont Army Medical Center (WBAMC) water. According to a press release, the WBACMC Hospital Commander declared hospital water not safe for drinking and not […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
768K+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy