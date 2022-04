It sounds like a pipe dream, 25 years after the original Face/Off that there might be some kind of a sequel, but for the last year or two we’ve gotten rumblings that director Adam Wingard and writer SImon Barrett were developing a new version of the beloved 1997 blockbuster about a cop (John Travolta) and a criminal (Nicolas Cage) who switch faces. First we heard they were making a reboot, but later there was talk of making a direct sequel to the first film instead — and then we heard that Travolta and Cage were in talks to appear in the sequel as well.

