Mount Pleasant, MI

Central Michigan Baseball Routs Northern Illinois 11-0

By Tyler Driesenga
MISportsNow
MISportsNow
 1 day ago
MT. PLEASANT – The Central Michigan baseball team picked up a dominant 11-0 win over Northern Illinois on Saturday afternoon.

Andrew Taylor started the game on the mound for CMU and struck out 11 hitters in five scoreless innings, scattering just two hits and earning the win to improve his record on the season to 4-2.

First baseman Danny Wuestenfeld went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run and an RBI double. Jakob Marsee went 4-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI.

The Chippewas beat Northern Illinois 8-2 in the first game of the weekend set on Friday and will look to win the series on Sunday when the two teams play a doubleheader. The first game of the doubleheader is set for 12 p.m.

Central Michigan improves to 16-10 on the season and has won six straight. Northern Illinois falls to 6-23 with the loss.

