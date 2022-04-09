ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmen, WI

Families gather during Project L.I.V.E, adapted sports league fundraiser for Holmen High School Students

By Leah Rivard
 1 day ago

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT) – Community members gathered at Features in West Salem to raise money for Holmen students and athletes with differing abilities.

Money goes towards Project L.I.V.E. and Holmen High School’s adapted sports league.

“Funds are extremely important, we wanna make sure that we have the necessary resources to get the tools and experiences and anything that the students and athletes need to make their education and athletic experiences as best as possible,” said Teacher and Coach Nick Slusser.

Organizers say this year’s fundraiser is likely the biggest one yet, thanks to generous donors.

Families enjoyed bowling, raffles, bingo, and a silent auction.

