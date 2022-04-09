ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Recap: Stars score just once, lose 3-1 to Devils in homestand finale

NHL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS -- A lackluster power play and an inability to convert on a multitude of scoring chances doomed the Stars in a 3-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils at American Airlines Center on Saturday afternoon. The result was a discouraging loss on home ice that wasted a prime...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Faulk helps Blues defeat Islanders, move into second place in Central

ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Blues extended their point streak to eight games with their fifth straight win, 6-1 against the New York Islanders at Enterprise Center on Saturday. Justin Faulk had two goals and an assist, and Vladimir Tarasenko and Robert Thomas each had a goal and two assists for the Blues (42-20-10), who are 7-0-1 during the streak and moved into second place in the Central Division, two points ahead of the Minnesota Wild.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Malkin to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Penguins game

Forward facing discipline for cross-checking against Predators defenseman Borowiecki. Evgeni Malkin will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Monday. The Pittsburgh Penguins forward is facing discipline for cross-checking against Nashville Predators defenseman Mark Borowiecki. The incident occurred at the end of the second period of...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Capitals' John Carlson named NHL's 'Second Star' of the week

Capitals defenseman John Carlson has been named one of the NHL's 'Three Stars' of the Week ending April 10, the league announced on Monday. Carlson was named the "Second Star,' with Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews earning the 'First Star' nod and Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau earning the third and final star.
NHL
NHL

Krenn: Three Things we learned from blanking Buffalo

The Tampa Bay Lightning are back in third place in the Atlantic Division after a resounding 5-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. After losing four consecutive games for the first time since February of 2020, a big win was a much-needed relief for Tampa Bay, whose magic number to clinch a spot in the postseason is down to two.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES vs. KRAKEN

FLAMES (44-19-9) vs. KRAKEN (23-43-6) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet 360 | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (99) Goals - Elias Lindholm (38) Kraken:. Points - Yanni Gourde and Jared McCann (41) Goals...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Takeaways from LA Kings’ 6-3 loss to the Minnesota Wild

Yesterday, the LA Kings squared off with the Minnesota Wild, and while it started off great, things quickly fell off, as the team fell 6-3. Early on in the game, the Kings went to the penalty kill, and while short-handed, Trevor Moore set up Rasmus Kupari for a nice look and goal to open the scoring.
NHL
NHL

Utica Gearing Up for Playoffs | PROSPECT WATCH

The Devils have built a strong development program in Utica, and the results show it. The Utica Comets have clinched a playoff berth. After a record 13 victories to start their American Hockey League season and then winning half its games since (plus points for OT/SO losses), the Comets were no surprise to clinch with almost 10 games to spare. Devils assistant general manager Dan MacKinnon, who serves as the Comets GM, cautioned that his team will have to find another gear when playoffs begin in about three weeks.
UTICA, NY
NHL

Capitals send Penguins to fourth straight loss, gain in Metro, wild card

PITTSBURGH -- Tom Wilson scored the go-ahead goal with 8:25 remaining in the third period, and the Washington Capitals handed the Pittsburgh Penguins a fourth straight loss 6-3 at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday. Wilson scored on a snap shot glove side to put Washington ahead 4-3, chipping the puck...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Marner
Person
Auston Matthews
Person
Ryan Suter
NHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs clinching scenarios for April 12

Here are the Stanley Cup Playoffs clinching scenarios for April 12:. -- They defeat the Dallas Stars in any fashion (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, TVAS, NHL LIVE). -- They get one point against the Stars AND the Pittsburgh Penguins defeat the New York Islanders in any fashion (7:30 p.m. ET; MSG+, ATTSN-PT, ESPN+, NHL LIVE).
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Watch: Sidney Crosby Notches 1,400th Point In Penguins OT Win

Sidney Crosby became the 22nd player to score 1,400 points in NHL history on his overtime game-winner for the Penguins on Sunday. On Sunday, Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby became just the 22nd player to tally 1,400 career points moving him ahead of Hall of Famer, Jarri Kurri. He trails Washington Capitals star Alexander Ovechkin by three points.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Power practices on defense pair with Jokiharju on eve of NHL debut

TORONTO - Owen Power drifted to the center of the circle, his new teammates shouting and clapping their sticks against the ice around him. Power had just completed his first full NHL practice amid the familiar surroundings of the Ford Performance Center, a four-rink complex that doubles as the Toronto Maple Leafs' practice facility. His parents, Zee and Trish, watched from the other side of the glass.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Lightning

TAMPA - Owen Power took the ice for the first time as a member of the Sabres inside Amalie Arena on Sunday morning, though he will have more time get acclimated before joining the lineup. Power, who signed his three-year, entry-level contract on Friday, is expected to make his NHL...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Devils#The New Jersey Devils#American Airlines Center
NHL

GAME RECAP: Avalanche 2, Oilers 1 (SO)

EDMONTON, AB - The Oilers were so close to the summit, but then the Avalanche came. Mikko Koskinen made 32 saves, and Warren Foegele had the only goal through nearly 55 minutes of a terrific hockey game at Rogers Place before Nathan MacKinnon tied the game to send it into extra time.
DENVER, CO
NHL

Preview: Arizona Back to Work with Home Game Against New Jersey

The Arizona Coyotes look to get back in the win column when they host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night (April 14) in a brief one-game homestand. The game is the second of two meetings the Coyotes have with the Devils this season, as the Yotes aim to sweep the season series. Puck drop against the Devils is set for 7 p.m.
NHL
NHL

Preds Conclude Weekend Set with Improved Play in OT Loss to Penguins

Matt Duchene recorded is 38th goal of the season in a 3-2 Predators overtime loss to the Penguins. The Nashville Predators earned a point in the standings, but ultimately fell to the Pittsburgh Penguins by a 3-2 final in overtime on Sunday afternoon at PPG Paints Arena. The result gives the Preds their 87th point of the season to remain in the first Wild Card spot in the Western Conference.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Updates from practice - April 12

BROSSARD -- The Canadiens practiced at the Bell Sports Complex on Tuesday before departing for Columbus. During the media availability, the team provided medical updates regarding goaltender Jake Allen, defenseman Justin Barron and prospect Emil Heineman. Allen suffered a season-ending groin injury on April 9 against the Maple Leafs. He'll...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Arizona Coyotes
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL

Detroit recalls Taro Hirose from Grand Rapids

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today recalled left wing Taro Hirose from the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions. Hirose, 25, has suited up in 54 games for the Griffins this season and ranks among the team leaders with 14 goals (5th), 33 assists (2nd) and 47 points (2nd). The left winger has also logged 12 games with the Red Wings this season, tallying four points (1-3-4), four penalty minutes and averaging 10:26 time on ice. Hirose has split his professional career between the Red Wings and Griffins, appearing in 54 NHL games since debuting in 2018-19 - totaling 20 points (4-16-20) and 12 penalty minutes - while adding 102 points (24-78-102) and 28 penalty minutes in 118 games with Grand Rapids over the last three seasons. He was originally signed as an undrafted free agent after spending three years at Michigan State University and posted seven points (1-6-7) in 10 games during his first NHL stint in 2018-19.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
NHL

Smith to call part of Blues-Bruins game on Tuesday

Ryan Smith was barely awake on Monday morning when he got a phone call from St. Louis Blues radio play-by-play broadcaster Chris Kerber. Smith, who broadcasts games for the American Hockey League's Springfield Thunderbirds, had just called three games in three nights and had only gotten home a few hours earlier following a five-hour bus ride from Hershey, PA.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Projected Lineup: Canes vs. Ducks

RALEIGH, NC. - Ian Cole will get back into the Carolina Hurricanes' lineup Sunday as they host the Anaheim Ducks at PNC Arena. Cole will play in place of Brendan Smith, who left Friday night's game against New York early in the third period after he was boarded by Casey Cizikas. Smith did take part in morning skate, but won't play tonight as a precaution.
NHL
NHL

Preds Foundation, SmileDirectClub Award SuperGrant to Oasis Center

Oasis Center's Just Us Program Receives SuperGrant Totaling $50,740 as Predators Host Seventh Annual Pride Night. Nashville, Tenn. (April 12, 2022) - The Nashville Predators Foundation and SmileDirectClub announced that Oasis Center will be presented with a SuperGrant totaling $50,740 as the Predators host their Seventh Annual Pride Night tonight at Bridgestone Arena during the game against the San Jose Sharks. The funding will support Oasis Center's Just Us program, the only intentional positive youth development programming with full-time staff focusing exclusively on LGBTQI+ youth in the state of Tennessee.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy