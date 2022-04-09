ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Mary, FL

Breezy conditions to end this Saturday afternoon

fox35orlando.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE MARY, Fla. - Breezy conditions to end this Saturday afternoon. After sunset, the windy conditions will start to taper off. A wind advisory remains in effect for Marion, Volusia, Lake,...

www.fox35orlando.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Mid Week Severe Storms

MONDAY: Morning showers and storms will impact your Monday routine, but the entire day won’t be a washout. Expect rain to taper off by late morning, with partly sunny skies this afternoon. A strong southerly wind continues with gusts up to 35 mph. High temperatures also remain above normal in the 80s. TUESDAY: More warmth […]
JACKSON, MS
WDBJ7.com

Spitting snow/rain tapers off overnight

Cool, northwesterly flow remain overnight allowing lows to dip into the 30s. We will be breezy at times, but for areas that don’t witness the winds patchy frost is possible to develop as skies clear overnight. Keep in mind that no frost or freeze products will be issued by...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Mary, FL
City
Sunset, FL
City
Seminole, FL
WESH

WATCH: Florida beachgoers run after spotting waterspout off coast

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Waterspouts were spotted off the Florida coast Saturday as severe weather moved into the state. Several people captured video of these swirling vortexes. One of the waterspouts was spotted off the shore of Fort Myers Beach near the Lani Kai Resort. Some people were seen...
FLORIDA STATE
KLTV

Strong to severe storms possible Monday through Wednesday next week

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - First Alert Weather Days are in effect for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week. The weather pattern in East Texas will become quite active over the first half of next week as three separate rounds of strong to severe storms will be possible. Beginning with Monday, portions of East Texas are included in a Slight (Level 2/5) Risk for ISOLATED afternoon/evening storms. Overall coverage of these potential storms will not be great, but a couple of supercells will try to form late in the afternoon within our northwestern counties and could develop damaging winds and hail up to the size of golf balls, with a low-end chance for an isolated tornado.
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Kingsport Times-News

Tri-Cities returns to winter conditions with Saturday snowfall

KINGSPORT — The Tri-Cities area received an average of 2 to 3 inches of snow on Saturday and saw a substantial drop in temperature from recent days. According to the National Weather Service in Morristown, snowfall began early Saturday and continued into the afternoon, and gusts of up to 20 mph made the wind chill as low as zero in some areas.
MORRISTOWN, TN
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: morning storms to afternoon sun Friday

FRIDAY: Showers and storms continue to wane through the remainder of the morning - trending quieter by the afternoon hours with increasing sunshine and highs in the 70s. Balmy breezes will kick up from the southwest, gusting to 30 mph at times. We’ll become mostly to partly clear tonight with lows in the 40s by early Saturday.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy