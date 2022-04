It's no secret that actor and Food Network host Valerie Bertinelli loves her son. The cooking star celebrated musician Wolfgang Van Halen's 30th birthday last year with a heartfelt Instagram post consisting of a ton of special pictures, per Today. Bertinelli dug through tons of old family photos of her son alongside his famous father, Eddie Van Halen, and captioned the series with, "I know your father agrees that the happiest day of our lives was the day you were born. I love you to the moon and back, sweet boy." Van Halen took note of his mother's post and replied, "Love you to the moon and back, Ma!!!!"

