Video of Boris Johnson Walking in Kyiv With Zelensky Viewed Over 1.6M Times
Johnson made a surprise visit to Ukraine on Saturday and is seen in the video strolling through downtown...www.newsweek.com
Johnson made a surprise visit to Ukraine on Saturday and is seen in the video strolling through downtown...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 3