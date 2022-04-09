ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC 273 LIVE: Khamzat Chimaev vs Gilbert Burns stream and latest updates tonight

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18JsLR_0f4ccbZy00

Two title fights top a stacked card at UFC 273 this evening, yet the majority of fans are most looking forward to the ‘people’s main event’: a welterweight clash between Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns .

Unbeaten at 10-0 and having won all of his fights via finish, Chimaev is the most-hyped prospect in the UFC . The Russian-born Swede is set for his toughest test so far, however, when he takes on former title challenger Burns (20-4) here. A jiu-jitsu black belt with sharp striking and heavy hands, the 35-year-old Burns is a well-rounded combatant and marks a huge step-up in competition for Chimaev, 28, whose last outing was his first against a top-15 opponent in the UFC. In any case, Chimaev won that bout against Li Jingliang via first-round submission, choking the Chinaman out cold after slamming him to the mat while speaking to UFC president Dana White through the cage.

Following Chimaev’s contest with Burns in Jacksonville, Florida, the co-main event will see Petr Yan try to regain the men’s bantamweight belt from Aljamain Sterling , to whom the Russian lost the title via disqualification last year . Yan (16-2) landed an illegal knee to drop the belt to the Jamaican-American, who has not fought since due to neck surgery. Yan, meanwhile, claimed the interim title by outpointing Cory Sandhagen in a fight of the year contender in October.

In the main event, Alexander Volkanovski (23-1) defends his featherweight belt against the “ Korean Zombie Chan Sung Jung (17-6), who received this title shot after Max Holloway withdrew from a trilogy bout against Australian Volkanovski. Follow live updates from the UFC 273 main card and prelims, below.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dana White: If Khamzat Chimaev wins, UFC aiming for Colby Covington matchup on ABC

Dana White knows Gilbert Burns could win Saturday, but if the oddsmakers are accurate and Khamzat Chimaev is victorious, the UFC president has big plans in store. During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, White revealed the promotion already is theorizing Chimaev’s next matchup if he beats Burns at UFC 273 – and that’s former UFC welterweight title challenger Colby Covington.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC 273 results: Khamzat Chimaev wins war against Gilbert Burns in electrifying all-time thriller

There are many good fights and some great fights. But Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns? That was a rare caliber. At UFC 273, Chimaev (11-0 MMA, 5-0 UFC) defeated Burns (20-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) in an all-time, all-action thriller. The welterweight bout was part of the pay-per-view main card at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
MMA Fighting

Mackenzie Dern wants to be first fighter to finish Tecia Torres at UFC 273: ‘That would be a big statement’

Mackenzie Dern wants to be make history at UFC 273. This Saturday, Dern will take on Tecia Torres in a featured strawweight fight on the main card of UFC 273. It’s a pivotal fight for Dern who is coming off a loss to Marina Rodriguez last October, and needs a win if she wants to stay in the title conversation. But Dern isn’t just looking for a win this weekend. The No. 5-ranked strawweight in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings wants to make a statement on Saturday by becoming the first person to finish Torres.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
mmanews.com

Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jędrzejczyk 2 Booked For UFC 275

It’s been two years since one of the best fights in MMA history took place between Joanna Jędrzejczyk and Weili Zhang at UFC 248, and now the former strawweight champions are ready to run it back. As reported by ESPN on Friday, the rematch between Zhang and Jędrzejczyk...
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana White
Person
Alexander Volkanovski
Person
Cory Sandhagen
Person
Li Jingliang
Person
Max Holloway
Person
Aljamain Sterling
Person
Petr Yan
wrestlingrumors.net

Former WWE World Champion Trashes AEW Dynamite

It’s not for him? The rise of AEW has changed the way the wrestling world works. For the first time in over two decades, another promotion is getting national air time on a large television network. This is the kind of thing that can open up a lot more spots for several other wrestlers and a lot of them have already come to AEW. However, that does not seem likely for one of them.
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: UFC 273 'On the Ground:' fight week vlog with Darren Till, Jon Anik, Ian Garry, more

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The UFC makes its return to Florida on Saturday for UFC 273, and the excitement around the loaded event is palpable. There’s a genuine buzz behind the card, which will see a pair of championship fights unfold as well as some other key matchups from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Choking#Combat#Russian#The Jamaican American
theScore

Cejudo to reenter USADA testing pool, eyeing UFC return

Former double UFC champion Henry Cejudo will re-enter himself into the USADA drug-testing pool Monday, his manager Ali Abdelaziz told ESPN's Marc Raimondi on Sunday. Cejudo appeared to signal his desire to return to the Octagon on Saturday after UFC 273, which featured 145- and 135-pound title fights. "Henry will...
UFC
The Independent

Conor Benn vs Chris van Heerden time: When are ring walks and when will fight start this weekend?

Conor Benn’s ascent in the welterweight division sees him face Chris van Heerden this Saturday, with the Briton defending his WBA Continental title against the South African at Manchester’s AO Arena.Benn, 25, enters the bout with a perfect record of 20-0 (13 knockouts), having stopped Chris Algieri in the fourth round last time out, in November.Son of boxing icon Nigel, Benn recently expressed a desire to take on compatriot Kell Brook after the latter’s victory over Amir Khan, but marquee match-ups of that type will have to wait for now.READ MORE: The Independent’s pound-for-pound men’s boxing rankingsVan Heerden, meanwhile, last...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

596K+
Followers
198K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy