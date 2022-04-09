ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon County, WI

No injuries reported after 2-vehicle crash in Vernon County

By Samantha Nitz
WEAU-TV 13
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTOWN OF FRANKLIN, Wis. (WEAU) -No injuries were reported after a two-vehicle crash occurred in Vernon County Saturday morning. According to a release by the Vernon...

www.weau.com

