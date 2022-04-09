ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, OH

Blue Jackets and OSU hockey host Girls Hockey Clinic

By Austin Martin
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n2GFC_0f4cbcQU00

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) – Fresh off a national title win , the Ohio State women’s hockey team and the Columbus Blue Jackets took some time Saturday to inspire the next generation of female hockey players.

The event at OhioHealth Chiller Dublin hosted 120-first time hockey players for free through the Get Out and Learn Program.

Through Get Out And Learn, the Blue Jackets aim to remove barriers of entry to the sport. Saturday’s event was made up of two clinics with 60 participants each. Parents gathered around the glass to watch their little ones learn to skate, shoot and maybe even score.

Gallery: Dwayne Haskins’ career in photos

“We’re really excited to introduce our daughter to some new sports kind of let her experience them on her own,” said Tommy Garland whose daughter took part in one of the clinics.

“To have these families see these girls who are 4, 5, and 6 years old alongside recent NCAA championship women’s hockey, it lets parents know there is a place for women in this sport,” said Andee Cochran, senior director of Fan Development and Community Programs with Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Get Out and Learn program offers children the opportunity to experience the excitement of hockey without the time commitment or the cost of purchasing equipment. It’s designed for 5- to 9-year-olds who have no prior hockey or skating experience, letting these on-ice clinics introduce hockey in a fun and safe environment.

For more information and to sign up for future events, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Fans pay tribute to Dwayne Haskins at the Shoe

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio State University fans showed their outpouring love and support for Dwayne Haskins Saturday by stopping by Ohio Stadium. Haskins, 24, died after being hit by a dump truck Saturday morning while walking on a highway in South Florida. At the rotunda of the Horseshoe, two #7 jerseys, both in scarlet […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

US women’s soccer routs Uzbekistan, 9-1, at Lower.com Field

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The United States women’s soccer team took care of business in Columbus with a 9-1 win over Uzbekistan at Lower.com Field Saturday. Sophia Smith became the youngest player in 22 years to score a hat trick for the U.S. women’s national team, extending the team’s unbeaten streak on American soil to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Former OSU quarterback Dwayne Haskins dies after being hit by truck

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (WCMH) — Former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins, 24, has died after being hit by a dump truck Saturday morning while walking on a highway in South Florida. Florida Highway Patrol spokeswoman Lt. Indiana Miranda confirmed the accident on westbound Interstate 595. Haskins was pronounced dead at the scene. A report from […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

QB Kyle McCord: Staying at Ohio State best for ‘long-term’ plan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State sophomore quarterback Kyle McCord came to Columbus last season and immediately competed for the starting job after Justin Fields’ departure. Ultimately, C.J. Stroud was named the Buckeyes’ quarterback but McCord beat out redshirt freshman Jack Miller III and was trusted to start in OSU’s fourth game against Akron, which […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Dublin, OH
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Dublin, OH
Sports
Black Enterprise

Newly-Hired Head Volleyball Coach at Grambling State University Cuts Every Player From Team

In an unprecedented move, a college volleyball coach cut an entire team of players. According to KSLA, a newly hired head volleyball coach at Grambling State University made a roster change that caught everyone, especially the players, off-guard. After notifying the administration that she would make changes, she cut all 19 current players from the volleyball team.
GRAMBLING, LA
NBC4 Columbus

Body of missing Nelsonville man found in Hocking River

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The body of a Nelsonville man who went missing in January was found in the Hocking River last week. After kayakers noticed a body in the Hocking River on Wednesday, March 30, the Athens County Coroner identified him as Derek Johnson, 39, who was reported missing on January 25, according to […]
NELSONVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Championship#Osu#Girls Hockey Clinic#Wcmh#The Columbus Blue Jackets#Ohiohealth Chiller Dublin
NBC4 Columbus

Gallery: Dwayne Haskins’ career in photos

(WCMH) — Former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins, 24, has died after being hit by a car, according to his agent Cedric Saunders as reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Haskins died Saturday morning after he was hit by a car in South Florida. Haskins death shocked the Ohio State and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect in fatal shooting at north Columbus bar given $1M bond

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The suspect in a double fatal shooting last month at a north Columbus bar is in jail Monday. According to Franklin County Sheriff’s Office records, Wayne C. Coffman, 34. is being held at Jackson Pike Jail as of Monday. Coffman is charged with two...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two men charged in jailhouse death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men have been charged in the death of a fellow inmate at the Franklin County Corrections Center on Nov. 28, 2021. Prosecutors requested on Friday morning that Royalle T. Mosley be named a co-defendant with Varmunyah Dunor in the jailhouse killing of Dustin Ray, according to court records. At 11:21 […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Man charged after three people were shot on south side

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 46-year-old man has an arrest warrant after allegedly breaking into a residence in south Columbus and shooting three people with a rifle, according to Columbus Police. Police say that just after 10 p.m. on Friday, Antonio L. Dortch forced entry into a residence on the 1400 block of Old Hickory […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Westerville man accused of causing ‘serious physical harm’ to 4-month-old

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 22-year-old was charged Wednesday with endangering a child, allegedly causing life-threatening injuries to a 4-month-old. Joseph S. Blair, 22, of Westerville, was arrested after he reportedly tripped while holding the infant, causing her to hit her head, become unconscious and sustain “serious physical harm,” according to records from Franklin County Municipal Court.
WESTERVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police postpone first-ever marshmallow drop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus will have to wait before witnessing marshmallows falling from the sky. The Columbus Division of Police’s first marshmallow drop — where more than 1,000 marshmallows were expected to be dropped from a police helicopter on Saturday — has been postponed due to inclement weather, according to a Friday news release […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Roslovic scores 3, Columbus beats Detroit 5-4 in OT

DETROIT (AP) — Jack Roslovic had three goals, including the winner at 3:19 of overtime, and added an assist to lead the Columbus Blue Jackets past the Detroit Red Wings 5-4. The Red Wings got goals from Dylan Larkin and Jakub Vrána, his second of the game, in the final few minutes of regulation to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy