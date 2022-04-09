ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Floyd Mayweather's youngest protege Jalil Hackett, 18, wants to win world titles in multiple weight classes

By Alan Dawson
Insider
Insider
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OCol4_0f4cbVCH00
Jalil Hackett is one of boxing's most promising teenagers.

Photo by Getty Images

  • Jalil Hackett is one of the hottest prospects in pro boxing.
  • He signed terms with Mayweather Promotions in 2021 and is Floyd Mayweather's youngest protege.
  • Hackett returns to the ring Saturday for his fourth pro bout and wants to be a multi-weight champ.

LAS VEGAS — The most influential figures from Mayweather Promotions routinely sent boxing prospect Jalil Hackett messages of support before they even signed terms with the youngster.

The onset of the coronavirus pandemic had compromised the live events business and as boxing was no exception, the combat sports industry was put on pause.

But that did not stop CEO Leonard Ellerbe and founder Floyd Mayweather from reaching out to Hackett.

Fighting, at that point, was the least of their concerns.

"How's your mental health," they'd ask Hackett, who was still in high school at the time. "How's your education?"

Hackett felt loved.

"I felt like they cared about me," he told Insider ahead of the fourth bout of his pro career April 9 at the Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas. "That was important to me."

It wasn't the only time he felt like Mayweather Promotions cared.

Floyd Mayweather himself took Hackett for a run during one of the prospect's trips to Las Vegas, the combat sports capital of the world — and a place Floyd has called home for decades.

After their cardio workout Mayweather sat down with Hackett and talked to him about life for more than an hour.

"You've always got to put yourself first in this game," Mayweather told Hackett. "Prioritize your mental health," he said.

Hackett told us that people spend a lot of money just to meet Mayweather. "He was sitting down with me for free … it meant a lot to speak to him like that when I was only 18."

Hackett is Gervonta Davis' preferred sparring partner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F8ivg_0f4cbVCH00
Leonard Ellerbe pictured alongside Gervonta Davis in 2021.

Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images

Hackett caught the attention of Ellerbe and Mayweather because of a recommendation from Derrick Curry, a Mayweather Promotions scout on the East Coast, who continues to manage the teenager.

"In the summer of 2019 Derrick came to my gym, watched me workout, and we talked," Hackett said.

Curry, impressed with young Jalil, got Hackett into camp with one of the sport's most popular fighters, Gervonta Davis , when 'Tank' was preparing to fight Ricardo Nunez for his homecoming bout in Baltimore.

Tank's coach Calvin Ford was impressed with what he saw in Hackett, who has quickly become Davis' preferred training partner according to insiders with knowledge of the situation.

"Coach Calvin vouched for me to Leonard and to Floyd," said Hackett. "Two years later, in 2021, I put pen to paper. The rest is history."

The sparring sessions between Hackett and Tank have become something of a legend.

"He's a different animal," Hackett told us. "A lot of people say Tank hits hard for 130-pounds, 135-pounds. And I tell people, 'Nah, he hits hard in general!'"

Hackett once engaged Tank in a 15-round sparring session and people who were there in the gym at the time still talk about what they saw.

"Whether it's sparring or a real fight, if you're getting in there with Tank, you better be ready to work," Hackett said.

Hackett would rather be a multi-weight world champ than retire unbeaten

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MYc3s_0f4cbVCH00
Floyd Mayweather with his protege Jalil Hackett.

Photo by Mayweather Promotions

Floyd Mayweather is one of the few championship boxers who retired from the fight game undefeated.

There is something of a hangover in the modern era where fighters are perceived to cling to an unbeaten record — perhaps at the expense of making the biggest and best bouts available.

But if you speak to Hackett, it's clear he'd rather retire from the sport having triumphed in multiple weight classes, than retire undefeated.

"My focus is always to improve," he told us. "My pro debut was good, second fight was good, and I wish I did better in the third fight because everybody was looking for a big performance.

"But now with this fourth fight on April 9, it's all about improvement. Correcting all my little mistakes can make a big difference."

Hackett hasn't yet celebrated any of three wins so far. There's smiles, messages of congratulations and things like that, but there's no big nights out.

"It's nothing to really celebrate if you ask me," he said. "I feel like I haven't accomplished what I want to accomplish so there's no need to celebrate heavy.

"As I grow older, the goal is to hopefully win world championships but I want to move up and win like how Roy Jones Jr. did. He won belts at 154, 160, 175 … that would be great.

"Some of the best fighters ever, Hall of Famers, they don't have undefeated records. I think the only two fighters in the Hall of Fame who are undefeated are Floyd Mayweather and Rocky Marciano.

"So, I don't plan on leaving this game undefeated, but I know when I'm retired I'll want people to say, 'Man, Jalil fought the best fighters in some of the best fights ever.'"

Hackett fights Jose Belloso during the untelevised part of Saturday's Premier Boxing Champions event broadcast on Showtime. He wants to fight four times this year.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 4

Mark Mendivil
16h ago

well as long as he knows how to pay off the right people like Floyd did his whole career he'll be able to win those titles

Reply
3
Pierre Harris
1d ago

Shout out to the whole Mayweather Camp. Big shout out to Gervonta Davis, best wishes on your up coming fight.

Reply
4
Related
Boxing Scene

Romero: I Knew That I Was Innocent; I Just Didn't Wanna End Up Like DeShaun Watson

Rolando Romero was confident he would withstand the most trying time of his life because he was certain the truth was on his side. Romero informed Brian Custer during the newest episode of the Showtime broadcaster’s podcast that he believes money motivated “an evil person” to file a police report against him late in October in Henderson, Nevada. Police detectives in that Las Vegas suburb investigated a woman’s sexual assault allegation against Romero, which forced Premier Boxing Champions and Showtime to remove Romero from his pay-per-view main event versus Gervonta Davis, which was scheduled for December 5 at Staples Center in Los Angeles.
HENDERSON, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Jones Jr.
Person
Rocky Marciano
CNET

Mike Tyson's Cannibis Company Making Pot Edibles in Shape of Bitten Ear

Almost 25 years have passed since boxer Mike Tyson famously bit a chunk out of Evander Holyfield's ear in the 1997 WBA Heavyweight Championship fight. But that memorable -- and gross -- moment lives on. Tyson's cannabis company, Tyson 2.0, is now selling marijuana gummi candies shaped like ears with bites out of them.
COLORADO STATE
mmanews.com

Chael Sonnen Facing 11 Battery Charges Following Las Vegas Brawl

11 separate battery charges have been filed against former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen after an incident at a Las Vegas hotel last December. TMZ Sports was the first to report the news. Sonnen is accused of assaulting six different hotel patrons, including one woman, during an altercation at the Luxor...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing Gym#Combat
BoxingNews24.com

Results: Golovkin earns Canelo trilogy with stoppage of Murata

By Sean Jones: Gennadiy Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) put Canelo Alvarez in the unenviable position of having to face him in September after the Kazakhstan warrior removed the last hurdle to get the revenge match by stopping WBA middleweight titleholder Ryota Murata in the ninth round on Saturday night in Saitama, Japan.
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlinginc.com

Ronda Rousey & Charlotte Compete In Dark Match After SmackDown

The post-SmackDown dark main event saw Ronda Rousey defeat Charlotte Flair via count-out. Below is a detailed report of the match from Wrestling Inc reader ThaKingOfKings. After the bell rings, Charlotte ducks under the middle rope and starts to pander to the crowd. They finally lock up, but the ref...
WWE
BoxingNews24.com

Gennadiy Golovkin vs. Ryota Murata – LIVE results

By Mark Eisner: IBF middleweight champion Gennadiy Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) overcame a slow start to come on to wear down & stop WBA champion Ryota Murata (16-3, 13 KOs) in the ninth round on Saturday night at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. In the ninth round, Golovkin...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Boxing Scene

Cristofer Rosales Eager To Secure One More World Title Opportunity

Cristofer Rosales is eager for one more opportunity at a world title belt. Angel Ayala is confident he can fight amongst the elite fighters at 112 pounds. One will fulfill that vision tonight as Rosales will square off against Ayala tonight at the Centro de Espectaculos del Recinto Ferial in Metepec, Mexico. At Friday weigh-in, both made weight for the 12-round WBC world title elimination bout that will air live throughout Mexico on TV Azteca.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Golovkin – Murata: GGG’s Last Stand

By Michael Malaszczyk: Do you remember when Gennady Golovkin was taking the sport of boxing by storm?. The year was 2015. The Mayweather-Pacquiao “Fight of the Century” came and went, and disappointed many. Both Mayweather and Pacquiao were looking to retire, and with their retirement came the vacancy of the throne of “Pound for Pound king,” a throne Pacquiao and Mayweather had sort of shared for many years prior to their showdown.
COMBAT SPORTS
UPI News

Serena Williams plans tennis return, aims for Wimbledon 2022

April 8 (UPI) -- Serena Williams plans to return to the court, end her tennis hiatus and participate in Wimbledon 2022, she announced on social media. Williams announced those plans in videos posted on her Instagram story Thursday, while backstage at Bitcoin 2022, a conference held in Miami. The 23-time Grand Slam singles titleholder last played June 29 at Wimbledon 2021, but withdrew due to an hamstring injury.
NFL
Insider

Insider

354K+
Followers
25K+
Post
165M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy