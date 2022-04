Georgia has seen a flurry of transfer portal activity since winning the College Football Playoff National Championship, and now two former five-star offensive linemen added their names to the growing list of Bulldogs entertaining an exit from the program. Both Amarius Mims and Clay Webb have entered the transfer portal, Dawgs 247 confirmed on Sunday. In doing so, they become the second and third Bulldogs offensive linemen to enter the transfer portal this spring and brings the total number of Georgia players looking toward greener pastures this offseason to 11.

COCHRAN, GA ・ 16 HOURS AGO