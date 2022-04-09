Pirates fall to Commodores in Nashville, 19-12
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt outscored East Carolina 9-2 in the fourth quarter Saturday afternoon, posting a 19-12 American Athletic Conference victory at the VU Lacrosse Complex.
Team Records
East Carolina: 8-6, 1-1 AAC
Vanderbilt: 8-5, 1-1 AAC
Erin Gulden netted a career-high four goals to notch her first career hat trick while Nicole Legar and Leah Bestany tallied two goals apiece. Gabby Fornia put together a seven-point performance for the Commodores with four goals and three assists.
Vanderbilt outshot ECU 35-27 and forced 15 Pirate turnovers. The Commodores also converted 17 of 18 clear attempts and held a 16-9 advantage in ground balls.
Though East Carolina would force a handful of ties during the contest, the Pirates never led. After sporting Vanderbilt a 9-7 lead at the half, ECU limited the hosts to a single goal in the third quarter to forge a 10-10 deadlock heading into the fourth. The Pirates could not keep the Commodores at bay in the final 15 minutes as Vanderbilt pulled away for the win.
Up Next: East Carolina returns home April 16 for an American Athletic Conference matchup with Temple at Johnson Stadium.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.
Comments / 0