ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Los Angeles, CA

Authorities ID Three Killed in East Los Angeles Vehicle Crash

By City News Service
2urbangirls.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST LOS ANGELES – Coroner’s officials Saturday released the names of the three people who were killed when a car traveling at high speed crashed into a tree in East Los Angeles and caught fire. The crash was reported at about 12:30 a.m. Friday on...

2urbangirls.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Fiery crash in East L.A. leaves 3 young adults dead

Three people died in a fiery overnight crash in East Los Angeles on Friday. It happened around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Herbert Avenue and Olympic Boulevard, according to California Highway Patrol. Footage shared with KTLA showed the car traveling at a high rate of speed through an intersection as the driver loses control. […]
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
East Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Accidents
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
East Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
East Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

Teacher At Ivy Bound Academy School In Sherman Oaks Arrested For Child Molestation

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A teacher at a Sherman Oaks charter school has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation. (credit: LAPD) The LAPD says its detectives arrested Samantha Arizbal Tuesday after receiving a report of alleged ongoing inappropriate sexual conduct while she worked as a teacher at Ivy Bound Academy School in Sherman Oaks. Arizbal had worked at the school since 2020, according to the LAPD. Police did not say if the allegations involved a student at the school. No further details were released about the allegations. The results of the LAPD’s investigation have been presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, which has filed multiple felony charges against Arizbal. In a statement, Ivy Bound Academy called Arizbal’s alleged conduct “reprehensible and totally contrary to Ivy Bound Academy’s mission, values, and the way we run our schools.” “Our deepest sympathies go out to the student and student’s family who have been impacted by this,” the school’s statement said. Detectives believe there may be more victims in this case. Anyone who believes they are a victim or has information about Arizbal can contact Juvenile Division detectives at (818) 374-5415.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volkswagen Jetta#Traffic Accident#Coroner#Chp
NBC Los Angeles

Possible Teen Abduction Suspect Arrested After Orange County Freeway Chase

A 31-year-old man police think may be a suspect in an attempted abduction of a teenage girl was arrested following an nearly hourlong chase today. Police attempted to pull over a pickup truck driven by Andrew Pio at about 2:30 p.m. at Lambert Road and Sunflower Street in Brea because the vehicle matched the description of the truck used in the attempted abduction of a 13-year-old girl March 31, according to Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Steve Pena.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita Resident Sentenced To Over 30 Years In Prison After Fatal Wrong-Way Crash

A Santa Clarita woman was sentenced to over 30 years in state prison after pleading guilty to over 10 felonies Monday following a fatal wrong-way crash in 2018. Nicole Thibault, from Santa Clarita, pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter, with a special allegation of using a deadly weapon: a vehicle, eight counts of attempted murder with a vehicle with a special allegation of using a deadly weapon: a vehicle, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of grand theft auto, said Ricardo Santiago, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s (D.A.) Office.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

Police: San Bernardino Man Arrested In Family Member’s Molestation Could Have More Victims

REDLANDS (CBSLA) — A San Bernardino man arrested on suspicion of molesting a family member since she was as young as 7 years old may have more victims, police said Tuesday. (credit: Redlands Police Department) David Israel Ceballos, 40, was arrested on March 3. He is being held on $750,000 bail and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on March 28, according to Redlands police. A woman reported to police that Ceballos, a relative of hers, had sexually assaulted her over the span of six years, starting when she was 7 or 8 years old. The abuse allegedly happened in San Bernardino and Redlands, until she was 13 years old. During the investigation, police told the detectives that Ceballos had access to more unidentified girls who may also be victims of sexual assault, so pictures of him with and without facial hair were released to the public. Anyone with more information about Ceballos can contact Redlands police at (909) 798-7681 or Detective Steve Truong at struong@redlandspolice.org.
REDLANDS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
Nationwide Report

2 people killed after a head-on crash on 215 Freeway (Riverside, CA)

2 people killed after a head-on crash on 215 Freeway (Riverside, CA)Nationwide Report. On Tuesday, two people lost their lives following a two-vehicle accident on 215 Freeway. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the freeway’s northbound lanes near the Washington Street exit at approximately 1 a.m. after getting reports of a car crash [...]
RIVERSIDE, CA
HeySoCal

Glendale police arrest suspect in 16 armed robberies in LA County

A 36-year-old homeless man has been arrested on suspicion of committing two armed robberies in Glendale, authorities said Saturday, adding that the suspect is also linked to 14 additional robberies over a two-month period throughout Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley. On Jan. 7, officers responded to a business...
GLENDALE, CA
KTLA

Man killed, woman injured in south L.A. shooting

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Vermont Knolls neighborhood of south Los Angeles Friday afternoon. Police responded to the intersection of 79th and Hoover streets around 1:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting that had just occured. First responders arrived on scene and found a […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy