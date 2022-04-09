ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Look Back: April 9th, 1991 – The Great West Virginia Derecho

By Joe Fitzwater
 1 day ago

West Virginia, like many other states, has a history of severe weather but one of the most prolific events from a weather perspective took place on this day back in 1991!

Courtesy SPC

According to the Storm Prediction Center, wind gusts exceeded 80 to 100 mph at some points.

Thousands of mobile homes were damaged or destroyed. Two people in West Virginia were killed and nearly 100 people were injured.

Aside from the 2012 derecho, it is the textbook derecho storm for West Virginia. We average a derecho (usually weak) every couple of years.

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

