Detroit, MI

Jack White surprises fans by turning Detroit show into his wedding

By Zoe Sottile
 3 days ago
Jack White's fans were treated to an unexpected surprise on Friday at a concert in Detroit, where the singer-songwriter pulled out a ring and proposed to his girlfriend Olivia...

