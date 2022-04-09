ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

The Special Olympics returns to Corpus Christi

By Andrew Christiansen
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jCi7r_0f4cYxos00

On Saturday the Texas Special Olympics’ track and field event came back to Corpus Christi after being on a hiatus for 2 years due to the pandemic.

“I would never give up. I’m a great runner,” Ciera Norman, a 9th grader at Gregory Portland High school, said.

She’s on the track and field team at Gregory Portland High School and said she had been training for the Special Olympics track and field event for weeks.

“She always pushed herself so I knew she would be good in Olympics and I’m proud of her,” Donna Taubert said about her granddaughter Ciera.

With the bang of a starter pistol, athletes from several schools in the Coastal Bend competed in the 25, 50, and 100 meter runs, walks and wheelchair races.

Zoe Fletcher is an 11th grader at Flour Bluff High School and competed in the 100 meter run and shot-put and said it just takes a little bit of determination to win a race.

“My favorite part was winning the 100 meter run which I didn’t think I would win because I’m not good at it, but I guess I won,” Fletcher said.

Other events that were hosted were the mini javelin throw and long jump. Some athletes like Fletcher are on their school’s team and got a little competitive.

“My favorite part of being on the team is to compete with my friends to see who wins and compare the times together,” Fletcher said.

Volunteers from Del Mar College and the School of Science and Technology High School helped out with the events and guided students.

Justine Villarreal is a senior at the School of Science and Technology High School and said she needs 100 hours of volunteer work but said she’s already completed them before Saturday. She said she volunteered at the Special Olympics to connect with her community.

“We think that it’s a good opportunity to learn more about other people and the community around us, and you know, just have a good time,” Villarreal said.

Students were awarded first through sixth places and received medals.

Coaches like Michael Davila, the athletic director from Kingsville ISD, said coaching the Special Olympics and coaching regular sports isn’t all that different, except there’s a lot of heart at the Special Olympics.

“We want them to feel that we’re part of the inclusion revolution so we want to make sure that when our athletes step on a regular track meet or a special Olympics track meet, that it’s exactly the same. We give them a great experience and we cheer them on from the time we get there to the time we end,” Davila said.

A representative from Special Olympics Texas said they also have teams for basketball, tennis, volleyball, flag football, and bowling. She said they’re always looking for volunteers to coach adult teams.

Comments / 0

Related
KIII 3News

Pride Corpus Christi announces PRIDE week schedule of events

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Pride Corpus Christi has announced the schedule of this year's upcoming PRIDE Week celebration events. A total of 15 events are planned in June and October after a difficult two years due to the pandemic. Pride Week kicks off June 3 during the Downtown Management...
KIII 3News

TICA Cat Show comes to Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Omni Bayfront Hotel welcomed some furry friends this weekend. It was the International Feline Showcase and cat fanciers from across the country, and around the world, came out to show off their fancy cats!. Fate Mays, Local Cat Club President, discussed the event and...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Portland, TX
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Corpus Christi, TX
Sports
KIII 3News

Good Morning America contest brings family together in Corpus Christi

PADRE ISLAND, Texas — The Yager family gathered in Corpus Christi this Spring Break to celebrate the birthday of their beloved grandmother, Mary Jane Harmon Yager. It was a moment made possible by a contest on Good Morning America. The winner of the contest and their family were allowed...
Outsider.com

What Is Matthew McConaughey’s Level of Education?

He’s been a movie star since the early 1990s. However, not many people know about Matthew McConaughey‘s level of education. While he has earned a wealth of experience throughout his life, he does have a solid formal education behind all of that as well. Before he was a star in Dazed and Confused the actor was learning the tricks of the trade in the classroom.
LONGVIEW, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Olympics#Track And Field#The Coastal Bend#Flour Bluff High School#Del Mar College
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Corpus Christi, TX Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 78,697,000 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow. In the Corpus Christi metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 113,278 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,045 reported infections for every 100,000 people in […]
KIII 3News

Corpus Christi has no plans to test wastewater for COVID-19

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Experts say wastewater might be an effective way to track COVID-19 outbreaks in cities. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is currently working with city health departments to monitor the virus in its wastewater. Corpus Christi was initially one of the cities taking part in the National Wastewater Surveillance System.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
KRIS 6 News

Flags for Heroes display coming to Portland

The Rotary Club of Portland is getting ready for a special Memorial Day tribute. They are working on a Flags for Heroes display that will go up on Saturday, May 28. 375 flags will be set up on Buddy Ganem Drive and they'll remain there until the following Saturday.
PORTLAND, TX
KRIS 6 News

Saddle up for Bucs Days

Latin Grammy Award Winner Elida Reyna and Tejano music award winner Lucky Joe will be performing on the Buckin’ Marlin Stage on Cinco de Mayo.
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kristv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy