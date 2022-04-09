ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vista, CA

Man charged, accused of injuring ex-girlfriend in Vista

By City News Service
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LZhaV_0f4cYww900

A 27-year-old man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of attempted murder and other charges after he allegedly broke into the home of his ex-girlfriend and slashed her neck with a kitchen knife, sheriff's officials said.

Juan Juarez arrived unannounced to his ex-girlfriend's residence near North Citrus Avenue and Nevada Avenue at 5:50 a.m. Saturday, according to Sgt. S. Payman of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Juarez broke through the window, entered the residence and tried to take his ex-girlfriend out of the home by grabbing her arms and dragging her toward the door, the sergeant said.

"As deputies arrived, Juarez grabbed a 12" kitchen knife, held it to his ex-girlfriend's neck, and told her he was going to kill her, Payman said.

Deputies convinced the suspect to release his ex-girlfriend, the sergeant said. The woman suffered a two-inch laceration to her neck.

Deputies say they saw Juarez hold a knife to his own throat and stomach, but they continued to speak with him.

"Juarez was taken into custody without further incident after deputies convinced him to drop the knife and exit the residence," Payman said.

Juarez was arrested and booked into the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of attempted murder, burglary, kidnapping, threatening a crime with intent to terrorize, and spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury.

Comments / 7

BrewtalBitch68
3d ago

Wow, completely misleading headline & such irresponsible reporting done by this online rag. Have some consideration for the family or victim who may come across this article. So glad she wasn't killed.

Reply
6
Related
Law & Crime

Man Allegedly Beat Girlfriend So Severely She Said ‘Just Kill Me Already,’ Forced Her to Go with Him to Job Interview at Jail Across State Lines

A Texas man allegedly went to a job interview over the weekend while holding his girlfriend hostage. He’s since been arrested twice. Matthew Joseph Contreras, 25, stands accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to police in El Paso, Texas. Court documents obtained by local ABC/CW affiliate...
EL PASO, TX
CBS LA

Police: San Bernardino Man Arrested In Family Member’s Molestation Could Have More Victims

REDLANDS (CBSLA) — A San Bernardino man arrested on suspicion of molesting a family member since she was as young as 7 years old may have more victims, police said Tuesday. (credit: Redlands Police Department) David Israel Ceballos, 40, was arrested on March 3. He is being held on $750,000 bail and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on March 28, according to Redlands police. A woman reported to police that Ceballos, a relative of hers, had sexually assaulted her over the span of six years, starting when she was 7 or 8 years old. The abuse allegedly happened in San Bernardino and Redlands, until she was 13 years old. During the investigation, police told the detectives that Ceballos had access to more unidentified girls who may also be victims of sexual assault, so pictures of him with and without facial hair were released to the public. Anyone with more information about Ceballos can contact Redlands police at (909) 798-7681 or Detective Steve Truong at struong@redlandspolice.org.
REDLANDS, CA
Law & Crime

Woman and Her Fiancée Sentenced to 22 Years-to-Life for Torturing and Murdering Her 3-Year-Old Son

A woman and her fiancée received sentences of 22 years-to-life for killing her 3-year-old son. Prosecutors say Connie Marie Escamilla, 29, and Kylie Mykaela Ann Beasley, 25, previously blamed each other for Connie’s son Gilbert dying from serious injuries, but they pleaded guilty in December to a count each of second-degree murder, and torture.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Vista, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Vista, CA
State
Nevada State
County
San Diego County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Crime#Sgt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Multiple Wounded In Ontario Shooting

ONTARIO (CBSLA) — Police are searching for a shooting suspect who wounded multiple victims at an Ontario Inn. According to the Ontario Police Department, the shooting happened at about 4:30 p.m. at the Best Ontario Inn on the 1000 W. block of Mission Avenue. Police said three men were shot and transported to the hospital. The shooting occurred after two groups got into an argument. All of the victims were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not apprehended a suspect as of yet. However, police do have people detained but it is unknown at this time how they were involved in the shooting. Police are still at the scene awaiting a search warrant.
ONTARIO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

San Jose Police officer passes overnight

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The San Jose Police Department announced the sudden death of a San Jose Police Officer. Officer DeJon Packer passed Sunday night only a year after graduating from the police academy. "He was beloved by the San Jose community and was a celebrated former SJSU football player," said the San Jose Police The post San Jose Police officer passes overnight appeared first on KION546.
SAN JOSE, CA
truecrimedaily

California man's body found bound, handcuffed, and strangled

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (TCD) -- A 42-year-old man's body was found handcuffed and tied up in a room last week. According to a press release from the Los Angeles Police Department, on Thursday, March 10, at approximately 5:29 p.m., Topanga Area Patrol Officers responded to the 20200 block of Ventura Boulevard to a report of a "battery investigation." The victim had reportedly been found dead by the security guard and manager of the location.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tri-City Herald

Tri-Cities suspect who’s killed before accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend

A 53-year-old Tri-Cities man who served time in prison for manslaughter was caught Friday in California after a nearly weeklong manhunt after he allegedly kidnapped his Kennewick girlfriend. Jack Thomas Waldrop III was wanted on charges of kidnapping, second-degree assault and a felony protection order violation, according to court records.
KENNEWICK, WA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy