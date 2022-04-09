Phillies base-running philosophy paying early dividends for IronPigs

Dalton Guthrie batted .500 (7 for 14) in the IronPigs' first three games this season with four runs scored and two RBIs. Amy Shortell/The Morning Call/TNS

Drew Maggi walked and stole second to start the home seventh inning in Wednesday’s IronPigs game. Teammate Dalton Guthrie followed with a walk before Will Toffey hit a fly ball that didn’t reach the warning track in left field.

Maggi and Guthrie tagged up and advanced on the out, putting two runners in scoring position with less than two away.

Maggi scored on a wild pitch and Guthrie scored on a fielder’s choice.

The IronPigs produced two runs without the benefit of a hit or a Columbus Clippers error. Instead, they showed solid plate discipline and instincts on the base paths.

This has not been consistently seen in the Phillies organization for years.

“It’s the whole Phillies organization,” IronPigs first-year manager Anthony Contreras said. “We made it a very strong point of interest to get these guys aggressive on the base paths.

“Base running is one of those things that is underrated, but when you have good base runners and teams can execute and understand situations, when to advance, when to take that extra 90, it pays dividends.”

Lehigh Valley has as many walks (22) as hits in its first three games. It does not have a home run and is batting .239 so far, .233 with runners in scoring position. Yet the IronPigs are an umpire’s call away from a 3-0 start largely because of an organization’s philosophical reversal.

First-year hitting coach Joe Thurston is as happy as anyone about it. He knew what kind of player he was long before he was drafted by the Dodgers in the fourth round of the 1999 MLB amateur draft.

He had 27 walks and 27 stolen bases in 71 games of his rookie season in Yakima, Wash.

Thurston never stopped working on his base running skills beyond just the ability to steal one. It was about secondary leads, recognizing when to take an extra base depending on where opposing defenses are positioned or the outfielder’s arm strength or mechanics in getting to a ball.

He’s taking that same approach with his pupils in Lehigh Valley.

“I think it’s just a lost art because for a while it just wasn’t coached,” Thurston said. “You know what I mean? It was, ‘Get the ball in the air.’

“But what happens when you don’t get the ball in the air and you got guys on base?”

Thurston stole a career-high 43 bases in his first full season in 2000. He also walked 56 times (vs. 61 strikeouts) and batted .303. He was an instigator on the base paths. He put pressure on opposing pitchers and defenses.

Sure, his above-average speed helped. But his knowledge of everything going on around him produced 851 runs scored in 1,496 career minor league games.

“I was taught by Maury Wills. Lou Brock and Rickey Henderson,” Thurston said. “So, I kind of know a little bit about it. I think it’s just something that it’s a lost art because it wasn’t as important. It’s just being brought back. There’s nothing new.”

Managers and pitching coaches often reference pitch counts, but the biggest consideration is knowing how a pitcher got to that total. Were there a lot of stressful at-bats with runners on base? Were there a lot of full counts or high pitch totals in one at-bat or more?

IronPigs pitchers have struggled at times in the first three games, throwing strikes only 59.3% of the time, walking 18 in 27 innings.

But the Clippers offense has helped by batting only .167 overall, .097 (3 for 31) with runners in scoring position.

Contreras’ club has more efficient, using seven wild pitches, four errors, two stolen bases and one hit batter to generate more stressful situations for Columbus pitchers and defenders.

“Once you’re on first, you’re still on offense,” Thurston said. “[Phillies first-year hitting coach] Kevin Long always talks in big league camp about traffic creating traffic, whether it’s a walk or you know, a good at-bat and moving a guy.

“Traffic creates more traffic and creates more runs. And there’s not just swinging the bat to do it.”

The Phillies philosophical changes come at a time when Major League Baseball is experimenting with difference concepts in the minor leagues to generate more excitement and shortening game times.

Bases are three inches bigger (18 inches instead of 15) and second base will be moved in from 88.15 inches to 87 feet in the second half of the season. That combination will create 13.5 fewer inches between bases.

Triple-A West integrated both in the second half of last season.

“They are trying to gravitate the game toward more aggression on the base paths,” said IronPigs outfielder John Andreoli, who has walked six times and scored twice in three games. “As a general statement, it doesn’t have to be stolen bases. It could be going first to third, tagging up on balls on the gaps when outfielders don’t get to balls as fast as they probably should.

“It can put a lot of pressure on like we did in a couple innings and create a lot of runs, especially in cold weather when it’s tough to string together a lot of hits.”

Contreras drew several lines in the dirt 10 to 12 feet from first base on Wednesday afternoon, several minutes ahead of a base running session with Yairo Munoz.

Thurston and other coaches joined the session at second base. The discussions last several minutes. It was representative of the organization’s commitment to an aspect that has been overlooked for years.

Early returns have been good.

Saturday recaps

GAME 1: IRONPIGS 4, CLIPPERS 0

Bottom 1 : Dalton Guthrie double to right-center field to extend his hitting streak to four games. Donny Sands walked one out later before Darick Hall hit the team’s first home run of the season, a three-run shot off the signage in right field. IronPigs 3-0.

Bottom 3 : Guthrie walked, moved to second on a passed ball and took third on a fielding error on a grounder by Sands and scored on a wild pitch. IronPigs 4-0.

GAME 2: CLIPPERS 4, IRONPIGS 2

Bottom 3 : Ronald Torreyes singled with one out and scored one out later on Nick Maton’s double to right-center field. Maton scored on Donny Sands’ bloop single to right. IronPigs 2-0.

Top 4 : Oscar Gonzalez and David Fry hit back-to-back home runs on 3-2 pitches with two outs. Mitchell Tolman walked, stole second and scored on Gavin Collins’ single. Clippers 3-2 .

Top 5 : Jose Fermin reached on an error, took second on Aaron Barrett’s wild pickoff throw, moved to third on Will Benson’s single and scored Alex Call’s sacrifice fly. Clippers 4-2 .

Of note : Ricardo Sanchez threw three hitless innings in his Triple-A debut for Lehigh Valley in Game 1. He walked one, struck out two and threw 22 of 35 pitches for strikes. ... Governor Mifflin graduate Eric Mock retired both hitters he faced for Columbus in the sixth.

Roster update

OF Roman Quinn was re-signed Saturday by the Phillies and could be back in Triple-A soon. He was the club’s second-round pick in 2011. His career has been mired by injuries.

Quinn signed with the Marlins in November as a free agent before being released Tuesday. He was 1 for 8 in spring training with Miami.

The 28-year-old Florida native played parts of five seasons with the Phillies and four years with the IronPigs.

Morning Call reporter Tom Housenick can be reached at 610-820-6651 or at thousenick@mcall.com