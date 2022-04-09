Jussie Smollett pens new song after prison spell

In a surprising twist of events, recently imprisoned actor Jussie Smollett has officially been granted early release from jail following approval by the appeals court while he works towards getting an overturned conviction on his 5-month prison sentence.
It was a feeling of sadness that washed over Kanye West after the judge granted his ex-wife Kim Kardashian single status. Indeed, after the latter filed for divorce, the rapper did the impossible to win her back. Small gifts, posts on his social accounts, etc. All these attempts ended in...
Following Jussie Smollett's real-life prison sentencing last week after being found guilty of staging a 2019 hate crime hoax, his former TV mom Taraji P. Henson decided to defend the disgraced actor by calling for his release and using the sad case of Emmett Till as an example for her reasoning.
Dizzee Rascal has been spared jail after assaulting his former fiancée. The 'Bonkers' hitmaker was handed a one-year restraining order and 24-week curfew after he was found guilty of assaulting his former partner Cassandra Jones in June 2021. It means he cannot visit Jones and will need to abide...
Comments / 0