ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Barcelona star Dani Alves draws major comparison between Xavi, Pep Guardiola

By Steve Zavala
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The Xavi Hernandez managerial era at Barcelona has so far gotten off to quite a promising start. For a Barcelona team that at one point in the season was projected to both cap off the campaign trophyless and finish outside the top four of the La Liga standings, Xavi instilled new...

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Transfer rumours: Salah, Dembele, Haaland, Bowen, Pepe, Hazard, Ozil

Liverpool's Egypt forward Mohamed Salah says it is not the right time to talk about his ongoing contract talks with the club, which the 29-year-old has described as a "sensitive situation". (Sky Sports) Barcelona believe 24-year-old France winger Ousmane Dembele, who will be a free agent in the summer, will...
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Sergio Busquets
Person
Dani Alves
Person
Xavi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Catalan#Spanish
The Associated Press

Champions League: Liverpool, Madrid defend 2-goal leads

BAYERN MUNICH-VILLARREAL (0-1) Bayern must raise its game to avoid being upset by Spanish club Villarreal and keep alive its hopes for a quadruple of trophies this season. The six-time European champions struggled from the start of the first leg against Villarreal and were far from impressive with a 1-0 home win against relegation-threatened Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday, when it had just four shots on goal and none on target in the first half. Champion in 2020 by beating Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern’s title defense was ended by the French side in the quarterfinals last season. Villarreal is trying to reach the last four of the Champions League for only a second time after 2006. The team based in a city of 50,000 people in southeastern Spain hadn’t even made it to the quarterfinals since 2009.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'It’s time to return home': Lionel Messi should quit PSG misery and go back to Barcelona for a 'last dance' at the age of 35, urges his old pal Dani Alves

Dani Alves has pleaded with former team-mate Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona for a 'last dance' together. Messi has struggled to adapt to life at Paris Saint-Germain following his stunning exit from Barcelona last summer. The Argentine superstar, who has forged a career on his incredible goalscoring statistics, has...
THEATER & DANCE
FOX Sports

Barcelona survives 3 penalties, moves back into 2nd place

MADRID (AP) — Not even conceding three penalty kicks was enough to stop Barcelona’s impressive run. Barcelona rallied to a 3-2 win against second-to-last Levante in the Spanish league on Sunday, with substitute Luuk de Jong scoring in stoppage time after the Catalan club had conceded three penalties in the second half.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

PSG stars Neymar and Marco Verratti head for sun-soaked Monaco as they watch Fabio Fognini in first round Monte Carlo Masters action alongside DJ Martin Garrix... before playing kick-ups with Novak Djokovic!

PSG stars Neymar and Marco Verratti swapped Paris for Monaco on Monday as they jetted down to Monte Carlo to watch the ATP Masters. Mauricio Pochettino let his players enjoy a break after thumping Clermont Foot 6-1 on Saturday, with their next match not until next Sunday against 2nd-placed side Marseille, and Neymar opted to enjoy some tennis alongside midfielder Verratti.
TENNIS
Yardbarker

Real Madrid Deal Manchester City Major Blow in Erling Haaland Pursuit

After a flurry of reports earlier last month, Manchester City's pursuit of Erling Haaland has been put on the back burner whilst the footballing season comes to a climax. Pep Guardiola's side are still on course for a historic treble and can take a massive step toward back-to-back Premier League titles when they face second-placed Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
152K+
Followers
87K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy