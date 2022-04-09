Red Oak Fire Department called to Grass Fire
(Red Oak) The Red Oak Fire Department responded to a grass fire on Saturday afternoon.
Fire Chief John Bruce says the call went out at 12:12 p.m. to Cooper Truck and Tire. Arriving firefighters found embers from a nearby fire pit blew to a salvage area and ignited multiple tires and three salvaged trucks.
Red Oak Fire Command upgraded the incident to a General Alarm, and the Elliott and Henderson Fire Departments responded to the scene for mutual aid.
Firefighters were at the scene until 2:00 p.m.
No injuries were reported. The estimated value of the loss is undetermined a the time of this release.
Montgomery County Communications assisted as well.
