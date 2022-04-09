ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Oak, IA

Red Oak Fire Department called to Grass Fire

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
 1 day ago
(Red Oak) The Red Oak Fire Department responded to a grass fire on Saturday afternoon.

Fire Chief John Bruce says the call went out at 12:12 p.m. to Cooper Truck and Tire. Arriving firefighters found embers from a nearby fire pit blew to a salvage area and ignited multiple tires and three salvaged trucks.

Red Oak Fire Command upgraded the incident to a General Alarm, and the Elliott and Henderson Fire Departments responded to the scene for mutual aid.

Firefighters were at the scene until 2:00 p.m.

No injuries were reported. The estimated value of the loss is undetermined a the time of this release.

Montgomery County Communications assisted as well.

Red Oak, IA
Public Safety
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: Rapid City missing woman located, safe

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City say 28-year-old Aquila Mae Herman has been located safely. Herman was reported missing to the police on Sunday, April 3 after last being seen on Tuesday, March 15.
RAPID CITY, SD
WOWT

Deadly Crash Near Bennington

A bike trail that would connect Omaha and Lincoln is in jeopardy of losing funding from the state. The Greater Omaha Chamber invited four candidates but only three showed up. Folks in this Cass County Iowa town, quite frankly, were having a hard time turning the other cheek. Updated: 16...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

One person arrested after fatal crash in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- One person is dead and another is in custody following a fatal car crash in central Nebraska. Grand Island Police responded to a crash at Groff Street and South Cherry Street after receiving a call at 12:19 a.m. Saturday. The crash involved 29-year-old Juan Velasquez-Montanez and...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
