Prom dress sale at Wilkes-Barre Area School District returns

WILKES-BARRE , LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After a two-year hiatus, the Wilkes-Barre Area School District held a prom dress sale at dan flood elementary.

All dresses were sold for $20 each, giving students an affordable option for prom dresses. This is the fourth year the school has hosted a prom dress sale.

“It means so much just to see how happy these girls are and you know everyone wants to look beautiful,” said Mara Vitali, school counselor at Dan Flood Elementary.

All proceeds benefit the school-wide positive behavior program.

