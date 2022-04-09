ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Prom dress sale at Wilkes-Barre Area School District returns

WBRE
WBRE
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JGY4d_0f4cXg1Y00

WILKES-BARRE , LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After a two-year hiatus, the Wilkes-Barre Area School District held a prom dress sale at dan flood elementary.

All dresses were sold for $20 each, giving students an affordable option for prom dresses. This is the fourth year the school has hosted a prom dress sale.

“It means so much just to see how happy these girls are and you know everyone wants to look beautiful,” said Mara Vitali, school counselor at Dan Flood Elementary.

All proceeds benefit the school-wide positive behavior program.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Chili tasting held at Wilkes-Barre church

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, deacons of the First Presbyterian Church of Wilkes-Barre hosted their annual chili luncheon. Over 15 different kinds of chili were available to sample as well as plenty of cornbread. The event brings together members of the church community. “It’s a great time […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Kingston drug investigation leads to arrest

KINGSTON BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One woman is in custody after an investigation leads to charges of drug trafficking. According to Kingston Municipal Police, they began working with members of the Luzerne County Drug Task Force in December of 2021, to investigate Leann Mastrosimone for drug trafficking, who police say was selling quantities of […]
KINGSTON, PA
WBRE

PA treasury to hold an unclaimed property auction

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wednesday and Thursday, The Pennsylvania Treasury is auctioning off about 4,000 unclaimed items. Items include an 1882 $50 gold certificate, a one-ounce gold bar, a Rolex watch, and South African Krugerrands. Wednesday will focus on coins and jewelry and on Thursday, decorative arts. The last auction in October brought in […]
HARRISBURG, PA
YourErie

Health, wellness centerstage at Corry Area School District

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Corry Area School District has earned an employee wellness distinction. The district has been designated as a “Blue Zones Project Approved worksite.” The Blue Zones Project by Sharecare is a wellbeing improvement initiative designed to enable community members to live longer, healthier lives with lower rates of chronic diseases and a higher […]
CORRY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilkes-barre, PA
Sports
Luzerne County, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Luzerne County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
City
Luzerne, PA
Wilkes-barre, PA
Lifestyle
Luzerne County, PA
Lifestyle
CBS Boston

Student Opens Free Prom Dress Shop Inside North Attleboro High School

NORTH ATTLEBORO (CBS) – Like many high schoolers, Hannah Schmidt can’t wait for prom. “I’m really excited to go. I just asked one of my friends to go,” Hannah said. As she started shopping for the May dance, the North Attleboro High School junior thought about her classmates, specifically, those who might have trouble affording a dress. “No one should have to go out and spend $400 to $600 on a dress and we’re only going to wear them one time,” she said. “Why not donate them?” Hannah Schmidt (WBZ-TV) She put the wheels in motion to open a dress shop at the school. “She...
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MA
WBRE

Alleged drug dealer known as ‘A’ arrested for selling in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Monday, officers from Scranton Police’s Special Investigations Division (SID) arrested a man on drug trafficking charges. According to a news release, police arrested Shawn Tyrell Nelson, 36, on Prospect Avenue in Scranton, for selling heroin and methamphetamine in and also around the City of Scranton. SID officers say they […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Police arrest four after discovery of $6,386 in drugs

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Four people in Scranton are behind bars after police say they discovered over $6,000 in drugs. According to the Scranton Police Department, on March 19 officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1400 block of Mulberry Street. Officers on the scene stated they encountered two males, identified as John Gundaker and […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Wilkes-Barre shooting suspect found not guilty on all counts

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man suspected of committing a shooting in 2020 has been found not guilty on all counts. 23-year-old Damel Latiek Wright was arrested in 2020 by US Marshals for a shooting that took place on the 200 block of McLean Street in Wilkes-Barre. According to the Luzerne County District Attorney […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prom Dresses#Barre#Dan Flood Elementary
WBRE

Gov. Wolf pushes plan to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is pushing his proposed PA Opportunity Plan that would use American Rescue Plan dollars to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents. The $1.7 billion PA Opportunity Plan would assist families with child care, job training, broadband, transportation, and afterschool programs The proposal would use $500 million in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Details on father causing two children to go missing

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lock Haven officials are releasing new details regarding an incident where a father caused his two children to go missing for two days. According to Lock Haven Police Department, on April 5 around 8:00 p.m., Sean Michael Hendershot Jr. took his two children, ages 6 and 2, out for dinner.   […]
LOCK HAVEN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
WBRE

Six arrested at a Wilkes-Barre Sunoco on drug possession

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Six people were arrested at a Wilkes-Barre Township Sunoco for possession of drugs. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, officers observed “suspicious activity” from six people near a Jeep parked at a Sunoco Gas Station. Officers approached the vehicle when one female, Sarah Lynn Long, 34, of Sunbury, […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Mohegan Sun Casino assault sends one man to hospital

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man had to be transported to the hospital and one man is charged after a fight that took place in Breakers Bar inside the Mohegan Sun Casino. Paul Hylton, 46, of Plymouth, is charged with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest, harassment and disorderly conduct. Police […]
PLYMOUTH, PA
WBRE

Police: Hughestown ‘drug house’ closed

HUGHESTOWN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hughestown police executed a search warrant at a “drug house” which resulted in one arrest. Police say they executed a search warrant at a house in the 100 block of Division Street in Hughestown. While searching the house police found 2 ounces of suspected methamphetamine and related packaging material. 33-year-old […]
HUGHESTOWN, PA
WBRE

K-9 assists 2 separate drug busts in Luzerne County

LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Dallas Township K-9 unit assisted in two separate drug investigations which led to police confiscating multiple amounts of various narcotics in Luzerne County. In Kingston Township, police say the K-9 unit searched 2 separate vehicles and discovered 90.5 grams of crystal methamphetamine and $1,9770 in cash. According to […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Woman charged with corruption of a minor

TOWANDA, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say a woman has been charged with the corruption of a minor after a victim reveals she was aware of sexual abuse committed. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a victim informed officers of the sexual abuse she received from the ages of 13 through 18 from 2016 to 2021 […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man sentenced for identity theft while under federal supervision

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton man has been sentenced in federal court after prosecutors say he used a person’s identity to try and open a cell phone plan while he was already under court supervision. Robert Cagle, 57, of Scranton, was sentenced Monday to two years in prison followed by one year of […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Man charged after holding woman captive for two days, police

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man from Schuylkill County is facing charges of unlawful restraint after police say he held a woman captive for two days. 27-year-old Joshua Manuel Marsh is facing charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint, simple assault and drug possession charges. According to court paperwork, Marsh had reached out […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

DOJ: Man sentenced for dealing crystal meth over $3,000

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials sentenced a man to over 5 years in prison stating he distributed one-half pound of crystal meth for over $3,000. According to the United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, Brian T. Labar, 45, of East Stroudsburg, has been sentenced to over 5 years of imprisonment for the distribution of 50 […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

WBRE

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy