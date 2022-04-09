ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Chocolate candy recall: Some Kinder chocolates recalled for possible salmonella contamination

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC7 Chicago
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSome Kinder chocolates in the U.S. have been recalled for possible salmonella contamination. The impacted products are the Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment and Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats...

FOOD SAFETY

