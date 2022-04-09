Wisconsin’s Civil Air Patrol Conference lands in Onalaska

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) – Wisconsin’s wing of the civil air patrol is holding its annual conference in Onalaska this weekend.

At the conference, the La Crosse Composite Squadron was named the Great Lakes Region Squadron of Distinction for 2021.

The Air Force Sergeant’s Association Cadet Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year Award is also being presented to Cadet Second Lieutenant Ben Barrett of La Crescent.

A ceremony was held Saturday as Colonel Denese Helgeland relinquished command of the Wisconsin Wing to Colonel Patrick Gaylord.

It’s a big weekend for members of Wisconsin’s Civil Air Patrol, especially for younger generations.

“It gives them a thought of belonging … but it also serves as a way for them to see other people are doing what they need to do, and the older generations are doing it, and they’re coming up and following in our footsteps so we’re like mentors for them,” said Col. Helgeland.

This is the first time since the pandemic began that the CAP has been able to gather for an annual conference.

