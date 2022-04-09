ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Matters: Wake up fresh: Tips for restful and restorative sleep

By Qing Yang and Kevin Parker
There’s an epidemic that’s been around for a lot longer than COVID-19 – sleep deprivation. A U.S. adult gets an average of 6 hours and 31 minutes of sleep per night, one hour less than what’s recommended. Only 1 in 5 adults, and 1 in 3 adolescents sleep for more than 8 hours a day, and even then, that sleep may not feel restful. Trouble falling asleep, frequent waking, daytime drowsiness, snoring, and other sleep disorders chronically plague 70 million Americans.

Insufficient sleep leads to multiple compromised bodily systems – decrease in alertness, attention, cognitive clarity and immunity, and increase in cardiovascular disease, diabetes, obesity, fractures and inflammation. Poor sleep can thwart your hard work on diet and exercise. Sleep quality, or how we spend a quarter to a third of our life, directly connects to our physical and mental health.

Previous column:Health matters: Health insurance considerations when switching employers

The necessity and benefits of sleep are manifold and have been well studied. Sleep is crucial for memory retention. The temporary memories we form during the day are consolidated and transferred to different parts of the brain for long-term storage and retrieval. Sleep also helps process emotionally salient information and regulates how we react to emotional cues the next day. Several bodily functions follow the circadian rhythm, including growth, metabolism, hormonal secretions and bone remodeling. We may think of sleep as “rest,” but a lot of important things happen during our slumber.

The rapid evolution of modern society involving the “24/7, around-the-clock” lifestyle is thought to be primarily responsible for our decline in sleep duration and quality. Tasks and stressful thoughts from work and school often follow us late into the night. Exposure to bright light during evening hours, as well as stimulation from TV, the Internet and mobile phones can make it difficult to have adequate and uninterrupted sleep. Caffeine intake, cigarette smoking, jet-lag, and shift work are other common contributing factors.

Society and our external environment are unlikely to slow down or change any time soon, so what can we do to ensure an adequate amount of quality sleep each night? Here are a few tips to consider:

* Wake up at the same time every day. Having an erratic sleep schedule is akin to imposing “mini jet-lags” on ourselves. If we set a regular morning alarm, our body will learn to feel tired by a certain time and fall into a natural rhythm.

* Leave electronic devices out of the bedroom. Blue light from electronic screens suppresses the production of melanin, a hormone essential for sleep. Turn off your devices at least an hour before going to bed and charge them in another room so you don’t end up scrolling for hours in bed or being disturbed by alerts in the middle of the night. Read a paper book instead to help you unwind.

* Use the bedroom only for sleep and intimacy. Build a comfortable and quiet environment that’s associated with rest and relaxation, not deadlines and to-do lists. Even in this emerging work-from-home culture, do not use your bedroom as your home office space.

* Find the optimal microclimate. A room temperature of around 65 degrees facilitates sleep. Skin temperature that feels too hot or cold, rapid temperature change and sweating can significantly reduce sleep quality. Taking a bath an hour or two before bed can help the body naturally cool down.

* Avoid drinking or eating too close to bedtime. Avoid caffeine after lunch and no alcohol after dinner. Drinking too much water before bed can mean frequent nighttime urination and a full stomach can lead to heartburn.

* Moderate physical exercise during the day can help the body rest better at night. Massage therapy, meditation and relaxation can make it easier to fall asleep.

* Develop a wind-down, get-ready-for-sleep ritual.

* Don’t let your sleep debt accumulate. Catch up on sleep during the weekends or take short naps during the day.

In closing, sleep is an important component of our holistic well-being. As physician and work-life integration researcher Dr. Saundra Dalton-Smith proposes, our body needs seven types of rest: physical, mental, spiritual, emotional, social, sensory and creative. Sleep restores energy, directly or indirectly, to all these areas. A fresh day starts with a good night’s sleep.

Qing Yang and Kevin Parker are a married couple and live in Springfield. Dr. Yang received her medical degree from Yale University School of Medicine and completed residency training at Massachusetts General Hospital. She is an anesthesiologist at HSHS Medical Group. Parker has helped formulate and administer public policy at various city and state governments around the country. He is formerly the group chief information officer for education with the Illinois Department of Innovation and Technology. This column is not intended to substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. The opinions are those of the writers and do not represent the views of their employers.

