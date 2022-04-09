You’ll Do A Double Take When You See Hailey Bieber's New Pink Hair—OMG!

Splash News

Hailey Bieber can truly rock any hair color there is— from her signature blonde tresses to her recent more darker color. Now, the model, 25, just rocked a chin-length pink bob in a photoshoot for Allure earlier this week, and it’s quite possibly our new favorite thing.

Bieber covered the fashion magazine while donning head-to-toe Burberry in a silvery mesh top and matching leggings. Her bright pink locks captured our attention immediately, and they were styled into loose, wet-looking waves. As many fans may recall, this isn’t Bieber’s first rodeo when it comes to pink strands, as she had a more muted shade at the 2018 Met Gala and showed love for the color again a year later.

Well, third time’s the charm! Bieber shared her new look and shoot with her 42.6 million Instagram followers in a post that naturally garnered well over 1 million likes. Thousands of fans and Bieber’s famous friends commented words of approval. “It’s just not fair,” wrote her husband, Justin Bieber (and we agree, she’s flawless!)

Addison Rae chimed in, writing, “WHAT THIS IS PERFECT” while Normani wrote “beautiful” with three heart emojis. As usual when looking at the ever-so-stylish Mrs. Bieber, we’re stunned. Don’t mind us if we go grab a box of pink dye to ring in spring.