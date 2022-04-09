ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

You’ll Do A Double Take When You See Hailey Bieber's New Pink Hair—OMG!

By Marissa Matozzo
shefinds
shefinds
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2poHzY_0f4cX5e200
Splash News

Hailey Bieber can truly rock any hair color there is— from her signature blonde tresses to her recent more darker color. Now, the model, 25, just rocked a chin-length pink bob in a photoshoot for Allure earlier this week, and it’s quite possibly our new favorite thing.

Bieber covered the fashion magazine while donning head-to-toe Burberry in a silvery mesh top and matching leggings. Her bright pink locks captured our attention immediately, and they were styled into loose, wet-looking waves. As many fans may recall, this isn’t Bieber’s first rodeo when it comes to pink strands, as she had a more muted shade at the 2018 Met Gala and showed love for the color again a year later.

Well, third time’s the charm! Bieber shared her new look and shoot with her 42.6 million Instagram followers in a post that naturally garnered well over 1 million likes. Thousands of fans and Bieber’s famous friends commented words of approval. “It’s just not fair,” wrote her husband, Justin Bieber (and we agree, she’s flawless!)

Addison Rae chimed in, writing, “WHAT THIS IS PERFECT” while Normani wrote “beautiful” with three heart emojis. As usual when looking at the ever-so-stylish Mrs. Bieber, we’re stunned. Don’t mind us if we go grab a box of pink dye to ring in spring.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Hailey Bieber Just Wore Sheer Tights As Pants To An Oscars Party—Her Legs Won't Quit!

Hailey Bieber, 25, always knows how to make an entrance, and when the supermodel arrived at Saint Laurent‘s pre-Oscars soiree last week, all eyes were drawn to her sultry, leggy and effortlessly cool ensemble. Bieber oozed French-girl-chic in a black-and-white get-up complete with a cropped leather jacket, tiny white cropped tank underneath, high-waisted black briefs, and our absolute favorite highlight— lacy, floral, sheer tights worn as trousers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elle

How Hailey Bieber’s Hospitalization Changed How Justin Saw Her: ‘He Was Saying He Can’t Lose Her’

Hailey Bieber on Developing a Routine, Staying Grounded, & Double Cleansing | Waking Up With | ELLE. On Saturday, Hailey Bieber revealed that she was hospitalized last Thursday for stroke-like symptoms. She has fully recovered, but the experience was scarring for her husband Justin Bieber, People reports. A source close to him explained why he is more shaken than even she was by it—and how the incident altered the way he sees his partner of over three years.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Hailey Baldwin Stuns In Gorgeous Cutout Gown At Oscars After-Party Without Justin Bieber

Mrs. Bieber was ready for the Academy Awards! Hailey Baldwin made a surprise appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscar Viewing Party. Hailey Baldwin rode solo for the Academy Awards! Hailey, 25, arrived to the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party on Mar. 27, and looked astounding. Hailey looked beautiful, as she posed for photos on the red carpet without her husband Justin Bieber, who she still hasn’t attended an Oscars party with throughout their nearly four years of marriage.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Hailey Bieber, queen of understated glam, won the Grammys red carpet

Hailey Bieber has some consistent sartorial codes: clean silhouettes, tonal hues, and the occasional unexpected detail. Combined, her aesthetic reads simplistic elegance that’s effortlessly understated yet endlessly chic. Her hair and make-up play a huge part in this, too – as illustrated at the 2022 Grammy Awards. Accessorising...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Addison Rae
Person
Normani
POPSUGAR

Megan Fox Debuts Wispy, Side-Swept Bangs

Megan Fox just became the most recent celebrity to debut a major hair change, and we're starting to wonder if there's something in the water. After Selena Gomez debuted bottleneck bangs on March 31, later that night Megan Fox showed off her own side-swept bangs with face-framing pieces on Instagram while promoting fiancé Machine Gun Kelly's new album.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Kim Kardashian looks incred in a cutout monokini swimsuit

Kim Kardashian just announced the launch of SKIMS Swim, and believe us when we say she's wearing some *major* beach looks in the campaign. Swimwear is the newest offering from her popular SKIMS shapewear, lingerie, and loungewear line, and fans are already getting in line to shop for their summer holidays.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Colour#New Favorite#Allure Magazine
shefinds

How Scott Disick REALLY Feels About Kourtney Kardashian Having A Baby With Travis Barker (Hint: It’s Not Good)

Scott Disick is never shy when it comes to speaking his mind (isn’t that why he was so often regarded as the *best* part of Keeping Up with the Kardashians?!) which is why we weren’t surprised to hear that he has already weighed in on 42-year-old ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian’s very public desire to have a baby with her fiancé Travis Barker.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Well+Good

This Shampoo May Be Expensive, but It’s the Only Formula That Makes My Fine Hair Look Like I Just Left a Salon

Ok, let’s get this out of the way right up top: This shampoo isn’t cheap. “Splurge-worthy” is the preferred term you’ll see all the time when referring to pricier items. But that basically translates to: “this sh*t is expensive.” I definitely used to think, who would pay more than drugstore price for shampoo? It’s soap for your head! But then I actually tried a prestige shampoo brand, and I realized, OH. There’s a reason why the price tag is so different.
HAIR CARE
Harper's Bazaar

Beyoncé Is a Goddess in Her Completely Sheer Oscars After-Party Look

Another flashy Hollywood affair, another flashy Beyoncé look. After delivering two knockout looks at the 94th Academy Awards, where she performed in a feather-trimmed David Koma midi and attended the ceremony in a daffodil yellow gown, Beyoncé had one more look to cap off the night at her and Jay-Z's Oscars after-party.
TENNIS
shefinds

The One Styling Product Nobody Should Be Using In Their Hair Anymore–It Causes Fallout!

If you’ve ever experienced hair loss, you know how frustrating it can be, and what a toll it can take on your self confidence. Oftentimes hair loss is hard to treat because it takes time to get the root cause. Our skin and hair are both windows into our internal health, so hair loss is commonly a byproduct of things like nutritional deficiencies and stress. However, there are external factors that could be making it worse. One thing that can exacerbate hair loss and damage is using excessive heat and product on your hair. While it is ok to use hot tools generally speaking, if you are experiencing hair loss it may be a good idea to cut back on any heat when styling. But are there any tools that are worse than others? We asked hairstylists to weigh in.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

3 Flirty Layered Haircuts For Women Over 50, According To A Hair Expert

As you age, it feels like the media gives so many rules and guidelines for hairstyles that you can and can’t do, what will and won’t age you. But at the end of the day, the best hairstyle is one that you feel good in and one that you can maintain. We’ve all made the mistake of choosing a hairstyle that we love on our favorite celebrity, but then we realize it takes hours of styling and lots of product to look the way we want. One great option for a versatile hairstyle you can have fun with is anything with lots of layers. It is also great for thinner or finer hair, which we often experience as we age. “Adding layers to build some weight to the hair would be the move for fine hair of different density, texture and condition.” Says Stacy Wells, owner of L’Esprit Academy. We asked beauty experts what layered styles they recommend you ask for the next time you visit the hair salon.
HAIR CARE
Elle

Predictably, Lady Gaga Was Radiant in an Asymmetrical Gown on the 2022 Grammys Red Carpet

Lady Gaga is a walking runway show; every time she steps out in 8-inch platform boots for a casual NYC strut, Little Monsters at home lose their collective minds. Even years after her infamous meat dress made her the object of scorn and adoration in equal measure, she's still finding new and innovative ways to draw the camera's focus on nights where the competition is fierce. Such is the case with the Grammys, a historical game of dress-up for Gaga. Given the House of Gucci actress is hot off a whirlwind Oscars evening in which she wore a shimmering tuxedo (and was forced to follow the Will Smith Slap™️), how could we expect anything less from Gaga than all-out glamour on Grammys night?
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Takes Off Her Makeup And Leaves Fans Speechless In New Instagram Video—Is She Real?!

Jennifer Lopez is clearly the best advert for her JLo Beauty products, as she just shared a video of herself using her highly-raved-about JLo Glow Serum – and the results definitely spoke for themselves! The 52-year-old singer and actress posted the video of herself applying her “old faithful” serum to her face, neck, décolletage, and even ears to her Instagram account on March 7th, and fans couldn’t get over how remarkable she looked without a single drop of makeup.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kanye West Just Received the Most Devastating News About Coachella—He Must Be Freaking Out

Back in January, Coachella announced that Kanye West would headline their annual festival in April, and fans eagerly rushed to grab tickets for his April 17th and 24th performances and potential Sunday Service-style show (like his iconic 2019 one). The rapper, 44, who is legally known as Ye, has ruffled more than a few feathers since then, from bashing his ex Kim Kardashian on Instagram to alluding to her boyfriend Pete Davidson’s death in his “Eazy” music video to threatening to skip Coachella if fellow headliner Billie Eilish didn’t apologize to Travis Scott for what he deemed “a diss,” which she adamantly denied.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy Carter Made Her Oscars Debut in That Incredible Opening Song

Click here to read the full article. There’ve been some pretty thrilling and surprising moments at the 2022 Oscars tonight — and the show isn’t even over yet. There’ve been heartfelt speeches, exciting wins, and rousing performances. Among the performances, “Be Alive,” nominated for Best Original Song from King Richard, opened the 94th Academy Awards with pitch-perfect energy. And Beyoncé’s daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, joined her mom for the powerful performance. Twitter honestly lit up as soon as fans noticed that Blue Ivy was dancing with the rest of the company to her mom’s song. Dressed in green, matching the outfits...
MUSIC
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
142K+
Followers
2K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy