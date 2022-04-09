ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Mayans M.C.’ Casts ‘Good Girls’ Alum Manny Montana As EP Elgin James Teases Season 4 – Contenders TV

By Rosy Cordero
Deadline
Deadline
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wmp5D_0f4cX2zr00

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE: If you’re a rabid fan of Mayans M.C ., you may have recognized an ear — yes, an ear — of a popular actor in one of the drama’s teasers for the new season. At the Contenders Television panel for the FX series, executive producer Elgin James confirmed the ear belongs to Manny Montana , who will join the cast after playing Rio on NBC’s Good Girls .

James was mostly mum about who Montana will play, other than saying “he causes some trouble” as a member of the Yuma Mayans. Season 4 is set to premiere with back-to-back episodes April 19 at 10 p.m., with Montana set to make his debut in episode 2 titled “Hymn Among the Ruins.”

Deadline exclusively revealed a first look at the show’s new season that’ll see the Mayans go to war against Sons of Anarchy ‘s SAMCRO in response to the murder of their Road Captain Montez (Jacob Vargas). Although Montez wasn’t killed by a Mayan directly, he died because of the actions of one indirectly.

Montez’s killer Palo (Gregory Norman Cruz) was part of the Vatos Malditos, a motorcycle club that was decimated by the Mayans in the Season 2 finale. The brutality was a result of a string of lies told by Taza (Raoul Trujillo) to cover up his homosexuality, a big no-no in this world. Taza had a long relationship with Palo’s brother David, the latter of who was killed by Palo for being gay.

Deadline Contenders Television Arrivals: Josh Brolin, Laura Linney, Bob Odenkirk And More – Photo Gallery

During Saturday’s panel that included producer-star JD Pardo and fellow cast Clayton Cardenas , Sarah Bolger and Carla Baratta , James said he was both “happy and terrified” with the way the show ended in Season 3. “We had 100 people outside the gates of their clubhouse, trying to make them pay for what they done,” he said.

Pardo remembers how James reacted after shooting the intense scene. “He said, ‘Dude I don’t know how the f*ck we get out of this,’ ” he said.

Deadline Contenders Television is sponsored by Apple TV+ , Eyepetizer , Final Draft , Los Siete Misterios , and Michter’s . Partners include: Desalto , Film AlUla , Four Seasons Resort Maui , Jason Mizrahi Design , ModMD , The American Pavilion , and Tidelli .

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg Explains Why Will Smith Wasn’t Ejected And Defends Standing Ovation: “You’re Up Before You Even Know You’ve Done Something Stupid”

Click here to read the full article. After media reports came out today suggesting Oscar producers did not formally request that Will Smith leave the ceremony after slapping Chris Rock, or at the least gave Smith mixed messages about the request, Academy’s Board of Governors member Whoopi Goldberg insisted on today’s The View, “He actually was. He was asked to leave.” Goldberg, who was not present at the Oscar ceremony and cautioned that she was not speaking for the Board, said today “but there are things that I do know.” Watch the View segment below. When pressed by some of her View co-hosts...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Denzel Washington On Will Smith Oscars Slap: “Who Are We To Condemn?”

Click here to read the full article. Denzel Washington was one of the first people to talk with Will Smith after his Oscars slap and before his Best Actor award. On Saturday, Washington made his initial public comments on the incident, appearing with Pastor T.D. Jakes at a Leadership Summit in Washington, D.C. Although he was short on specifics, he did reveal his general philosophy on Smith’s actions. “There’s a saying when the devil ignores you, then you know you’re doing something wrong,” Washington said. “The devil goes, ‘Oh, no, leave him alone, he’s my favorite.’ Conversely, when the devil comes at...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg On Oscar Slap: “There Are Big Consequences Because Nobody Is OK With What Happened”

Click here to read the full article. Whoopi Goldberg, moderator of ABC’s The View and a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Board of Governors, said today that she accepts Will Smith’s apology for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on Sunday, but she added: “There are consequences. There are big consequences because nobody is OK with what happened. Nobody, nobody, nobody.” Goldberg also explained why producers did not publicly console Rock during the telecast and said she supported producer Will Packer’s decision to not eject Smith from the event. Watch the entire View segment below. Hollywood Reacts To The...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Michael Weatherly sparks mass reaction after reuniting with NCIS co-star

Michael Weatherly has sparked a huge reaction from fans after reuniting with one of his former NCIS co-stars. Taking to Instagram this week, Sasha Alexander - who played special agent Caitlin Todd in the CBS drama - shared a behind-the-scenes snap of herself and Anthony DiNizzo actor Michael on set. However, the photo wasn't a throwback post but was actually taken recently as the two TV stars have reunited on the set of legal drama Bull.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Popculture

'NCIS' Season 20 Fate Revealed

NCIS will return for a historic 20th season in fall 2022. This will be the first complete season without Mark Harmon, who left the show early in Season 19. NCIS continues to be one of the most-watched shows on network television and has spawned three hit spinoffs. NCIS averaged 11.11...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Cancelled NBC Series is the Most Popular Show on Netflix

Earlier this month we reported on the rise of the cancelled NBC TV series Good Girls on Netflix. After the final season of the show arrived on the streaming service the TV show began to push through the ranks of the service and now it has found itself at the top of the mountain. When the fourth batch of episodes debuted Good Girls leapt to the #5 TV series on the service but as of this writing it's the #1 TV show on Netflix in the United States and is the #2 piece of content on the entire platform, sitting behind only hit Ryan Reynolds movie The Adam Project.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Chicago Fire fans in uproar as bosses deliver disappointing update on season ten

It looks like it's going to be a while before we can sit down to catch new episodes of our favourite One Chicago shows. Following the news of NBC's scheduling shake-up this Wednesday which will see the latest episodes of Chicago Fire, Chicago PD and Chicago Med replaced with three hours of repeats, it's been revealed that new episodes will not air next week either.
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

Hallmark Channel Ending Popular Drama Series After Season 6

Hallmark Channel renewed the popular family drama Chesapeake Shores for a sixth and final season. The show is based on the best-selling books by Sweet Magnolias author Sherryl Woods. The new season will run ten episodes and will premiere this summer. Chesapeake Shores debuted in August 2016 and will finish...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Brolin
Person
Laura Linney
Person
Sarah Bolger
Person
Carla Baratta
Person
Bob Odenkirk
Person
Manny Montana
Person
Raoul Trujillo
Person
James
Person
Jacob Vargas
Popculture

Scott Bakula Lands New Show After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Cancellation

Scott Bakula will star in Unbroken, the NBC pilot that will likely be compared to Yellowstone if it succeeds. The pilot was written by Shaun Cassidy and focuses on three ranch families in California. Bakula was recently seen in CBS' NCIS: New Orleans, which was canceled last year. The Quantum...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'The Young and the Restless' Loses Actor After 4 Years

The Young and the Restless star Jordi Vilasuso announced his exit from the soap series on Wednesday. Vilasuso starred in the CBS daytime soap opera as Rey Rosales for four years. The actor previously starred on Days of Our Lives and is a two-time Daytime Emmy nominee for Guiding Light.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Kevin Costner Brings Stunning Wife Christine Baumgartner To 2022 Oscars

The ‘Yellowstone’ star and his beautiful wife took over the red carpet at the Academy Awards. See the gorgeous pics!. Kevin Costner sure does clean up nice! The Yellowstone star traded in his cowboy gear for a tuxedo when he appeared alongside his gorgeous wife, Christine Baumgartner, on the red carpet for the 2022 Academy Awards. The veteran actor, who is a three-time Oscar nominee and won Best Director for 1991’s Dances With Wolves, arrived to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday (March 27) to present an award during the glamorous event. Kevin cut a dapper figure in his classic suit, while his wife of 18 years dared to impress in a stunning black and silver, strapless gown.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Fans of 'FBI' Are Noticing a Familiar Heavy Coat on Maggie — Is Missy Peregrym Pregnant?

Fans of FBI are noticing that something appears to be going baby bump in the night for Missy Peregrym, who plays Special Agent Maggie Bell on the wildly popular show. Season 4 seems to involve a slightly smaller amount of risk-taking than we're used to from the usually daredevil-may-care Agent Bell. And as one fan noted on Twitter, Maggie has been back to wearing a familiar belly-hiding black coat that appeared the first time Missy was pregnant. So, is Missy Peregrym pregnant?
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Girls#The Contenders#Mayans#Contenders Television#Fx#Nbc#Sons Of Anarchy#Samcro#The Vatos Malditos
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Rocks Cowboy Hat, But Looks Nothing Like Rip Wheeler in New Pic With His Wife

“Yellowstone” fans have become accustomed to seeing Cole Hauser in the garb of fan-favorite character Rip Wheeler. And while we know the neo-Western star doesn’t actually sport the dark-haired features that his character does in the series, the actor looks nothing like Rip Wheeler in his wife’s latest Instagram post. The photo captures Cole Hauser alongside partner Cynthia Daniel, and though he donned a cowboy hat for the photo, his cleanly shaven face is throwing us for a loop. Check it out.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette looks unrecognizable after wild hair transformation

Fans of NCIS will remember former chief forensic scientist Abby Sciuto, played by Pauley Perrette, for her gothic style and jet-black hair. But three years after leaving the hit show, Pauley has distanced herself even further from her character by undergoing a dramatic hair transformation and ditching her trademark hue completely. The 52-year-old surprised her fans in November by unveiling her new "rainbow" do – and there was not a hint of black insight.
HAIR CARE
FanSided

Why did Dora Madison Burge leave Chicago Fire?

Jessica “Chilli” Chilton delighted fans from the moment she debuted on Chicago PD. She gave such a spirited performance as an informant that the showrunners for Fire decided to recast her as the informant’s twin sister. She joined Fire as an ambulance driver in season 3, and was set up to be a mainstay character in the future.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Distractify

The Real Reason Why Pauley Perrette Decided to Leave 'NCIS' After 15 Years on the Show

Fans of NCIS are very aware that the state of the show's cast is constantly in flux. It makes sense when you've been on the air for almost two decades that familiar faces will come and go, but a few departures really stuck out to fans more than others. Case-in-point: when Pauley Perrette, who played forensic scientist Abby Sciuto for 15 years on the hit crime show, decided to leave NCIS.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Does Herrmann die on Chicago Fire?

Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) is crucial to the foundation of Chicago Fire. He’s the wily veteran who mentors the younger firefighters and the fatherly role model who sits behind the bar at Molly’s Pub. His presence has been appreciated since the pilot, but that doesn’t mean there haven’t...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Chicago Med' Favorite Confirmed to Return

One Chicago Med star is officially returning for Season 8. Deadline reported that Steven Weber, who plays Dr. Dean Archer, will be back as a series regular for Season 8. Fans will note that Weber was a series regular for Season 7, but his future with the series was in question as his contract originally only served as a one-season commitment.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

This new Netflix docuseries is positively shocking

Your next true-crime obsession has arrived on Netflix. Not only does the newly released docuseries Bad Vegan add a buzzy new title to this genre in the streamer’s library. But this is also another story with a grifter at its core — along the lines of The Tinder Swindler and Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Deadline

67K+
Followers
27K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy