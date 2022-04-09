ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBRE

Non-profit housing programs help families succeed

By Sydney Kostus
WBRE
WBRE
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y3xiF_0f4cX17800

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A non-profit housing program in the Poconos is seeing an influx of families seeking help because of the current housing crisis.

We sat down with organization officials about how they needed the support of the community.

A promise of change and success that’s the goal of the Pocono area transitional housing program, also known as PATH.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01F1hc_0f4cX17800
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FNXAW_0f4cX17800

The non-profit organization is a safe haven for families experiencing homelessness.

“Having an area, a home, where people can come and get support and guidance. To not just give them a place to stay, but also help them find ways to prevent this from happening in the future,” stated Kandia Palmer, executive director of PATH.

Palmer tells us the non-profit is more than just a shelter.

When families contact PATH they’re placed into one of its board-in-house facilities with furnished bedrooms and kitchens.

The facility is free but the families need to participate in a money management program.

Palmer says they’ve recently seen an uptick of families reaching out.

“Our housing crisis. You know the stable housing in this area and affordable housing, it’s challenging now,” explained Palmer.

Amanda Taylor has been with the shelter for 30 years she says the family success stories make it worthwhile.

Since the start of the pandemic, PATH has been in desperate need of volunteers. Anyone over the age of 18 who wants to volunteer, can head to the PATH’s website for more information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Gov. Wolf pushes plan to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is pushing his proposed PA Opportunity Plan that would use American Rescue Plan dollars to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents. The $1.7 billion PA Opportunity Plan would assist families with child care, job training, broadband, transportation, and afterschool programs The proposal would use $500 million in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

PA treasury to hold an unclaimed property auction

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wednesday and Thursday, The Pennsylvania Treasury is auctioning off about 4,000 unclaimed items. Items include an 1882 $50 gold certificate, a one-ounce gold bar, a Rolex watch, and South African Krugerrands. Wednesday will focus on coins and jewelry and on Thursday, decorative arts. The last auction in October brought in […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WBRE

Pizza Hut’s new locations: How do pizza lovers feel?

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pizza Hut has started work on two new locations in Kingston and Pittston. Many residents want to know why a national chain would try to come back to an area with such a strong local pizza presence. Northeastern Pennsylvania is known for its pizza and locals have no problem letting you know […]
KINGSTON, PA
ValleyCentral

Brownsville non-profit renovates 100-year-old cottages as housing option

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One non-profit in Brownsville has renovated 100-year-old homes into affordable housing options for the community. Come Dream Come Build (CDCB) is a non-profit in Brownsville that focuses on creating affordable housing opportunities. Executive Director Nick Mitchell-Bennett said Brownsville helped them buy these homes before they were demolished. “They asked us to […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Transitional Housing#Volunteers#Homelessness#Charity#Path
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Applications open for non-profit Legacy Grant Program

ARLINGTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement for the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation, non-profit organizations in Texas and New Mexico will have the opportunity to apply for a $100,000 grant through the foundation’s new Legacy Grant Program. According to the announcement, the Texas Rangers Foundation committed to donating $500,000 as part of the new […]
TEXAS STATE
WBRE

Details on father causing two children to go missing

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lock Haven officials are releasing new details regarding an incident where a father caused his two children to go missing for two days. According to Lock Haven Police Department, on April 5 around 8:00 p.m., Sean Michael Hendershot Jr. took his two children, ages 6 and 2, out for dinner.   […]
LOCK HAVEN, PA
WBRE

Woman charged with corruption of a minor

TOWANDA, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say a woman has been charged with the corruption of a minor after a victim reveals she was aware of sexual abuse committed. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a victim informed officers of the sexual abuse she received from the ages of 13 through 18 from 2016 to 2021 […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police: Hughestown ‘drug house’ closed

HUGHESTOWN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hughestown police executed a search warrant at a “drug house” which resulted in one arrest. Police say they executed a search warrant at a house in the 100 block of Division Street in Hughestown. While searching the house police found 2 ounces of suspected methamphetamine and related packaging material. 33-year-old […]
HUGHESTOWN, PA
WBRE

Dog left in Crossing Outlets, police search for owners

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police search for owners who they say left a dog tied to a post at the Crossings Outlets. The Pocono Township Police Department was called to the report of a dog found tied to a post at the Tannserville Crossing Outlets, without a collar on. Police are asking for any information […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA
WBRE

One dead, one in custody in Shamokin homicide

SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is dead and another is in custody after a bizarre homicide case in Central PA. Officials confirm with Eyewitness News a female victim was found dead inside this home on the 400 block of South Vine Street in Shamokin and 21-year-old Corey Quincy is now in custody. Shamokin […]
SHAMOKIN, PA
WBRE

Thousands of Wilkes-Barre residents impacted by power outage

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A power outage left thousands of people in Wilkes-Barre in the dark Friday, including us here at Eyewitness News. The outage impacted residents, workers and business owners in different ways. A woman even had to be rescued from an elevator. It was quite the day for folks who live and work […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Police: 7 years sentence in drug trafficking conspiracy

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced the sentencing of a man they say played a role in a methamphetamine and heroin trafficking conspiracy across NEPA. According to the US Attorney John C. Gurganus, Rudolph Ford, 33, of Olyphant, previously pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to distribute between 350-500 grams of crystal methamphetamine and […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man in Poconos defrauded $20K in loan scam

PARADISE TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police in Monroe County are looking for a man they say defrauded his victim out of $20,000.00 by asking him for a loan. Police say on April 5, between 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m., a 40-year-old man from Henryville was approached by another man who asked him if […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Woman dies after ejected from vehicle in Columbia County

MONTOUR TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Coroner releases details on a crash that killed one woman after she was ejected from her vehicle. According to the Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Resse, police responded to the 300 blocks of Legion Road in Montour Township on Friday. Once officals arrived on the scene the coroner pronounced Paula Shymansky, […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

How gas prices have changed in Pennsylvania in the last week

STACKER — The average U.S. gas price as of Monday tumbled six cents from last week, following President Biden’s release of 1 million barrels of oil per day for the next six months. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Pennsylvania using data from AAA. Pennsylvania by the numbers: Current price: $4.28 Week change: -$0.05 (-1.1%) Year […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

WBRE

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy