Houston rallies past East Carolina, 6-3

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina jumped out to a 3-0 lead over Houston in the first inning but could not make the lead stand in a 6-3 loss Saturday afternoon at Max R. Joyner Stadium.

Team Records

Houston: 22-16-1, 6-1-1 AAC

East Carolina: 19-20, 2-6 AAC

The Pirates rapped out 12 hits, but the Cougars tied a program single-game record by turning three double plays.

Taudrea Sinnie, Chandley Garner and Taylor Woodring all put together three-hit efforts while Bethany Busch paced the visitors with two hits and four RBI.

Jordan Hatch (1-8) took the loss in the circle, allowing five runs on seven hits with four walks and three strikeouts. Hannah Todd (8-5) recovered from a shaky first inning to record the victory in a complete-game effort as she surrendered three runs on 12 hits with no walks and a lone strikeout.

ECU revved up the offense right away in the bottom of the first. Faith Jarvis singled to left to lead things off before Sinnie roped a double over the left fielder’s glove and to the wall to plate Jarvis. Jocelyn Alonso followed with a opposite-field double to right that scored Sinnie and a Bailee Wilson bunt resulted in the third run as Alonso beat a throw home to make it 3-0.

Houston scored a pair of two-out runs to slice the Pirate lead to 3-2 then scored the winning runs in the top of the fifth. Becca Schulte worked a leadoff walk and Aspen Howie singled on the infield before Busch hit a three-run home run to left to put her team ahead 5-3. The Cougars notched an unearned run in the top of the sixth to cap the scoring.

Up Next: East Carolina and Houston conclude the series Sunday at noon.

