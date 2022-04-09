ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Gunman Who Killed Ex-GF Pumping Gas On Loose In PA: Authorities

By Cecilia Levine
 1 day ago
Rafiq Thompson Photo Credit: Montgomery County DA

A 38-year-old man is being sought on murder charges for gunning down his ex-girlfriend while she pumped gas in the Philadelphia suburbs, authorities said.

Rafiq Thompson, of Philadelphia, is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder in the April 7 shooting death of 31-year-old Tamara Cornelius at the Exxon Station in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said.

Thompson and Cornelius had been in a relationship, authorities said. They met and talked briefly at 9:11 p.m. Cornelius then went out for dinner at the Cheesecake Factor. She left at 10:15 p.m., walked to the parking garage, then drove to the Exxon station.

Thompson followed her the whole time, authorities said.

While Cornelius was pumping gas, Thompson stepped out of his car, spoke to Cornelius and then shot her. He continued to shoot her as she tried to free herself.

Four, 9 mm cartridge casings and a take-out bag from The Cheesecake Factory were found on the front seat of the victim’s car.

Cornelius was found lying in the Gulph Road gas station parking lot with gunshot wounds around 10:20 p.m. She was transported to Paoli Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 11:09 p.m. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday by the Chester County Coroner’s Office.

Thompson is to be considered armed and dangerous as the firearm was not recovered at the scene. Thompson is Black, stands 5' 7" and weighs approximately 170 pounds. If Thompson is spotted, call 911 immediately.

For tips about Thompson’s whereabouts, the public is asked to call Upper Merion Township Police at 610-265-3232 or the Montgomery County Detectives’ Tip Line at 610-278-DOIT (3638).

Anonymous text tips can be submitted using MontcoCrimeTips on the STOPit! app. The STOPit! app can be downloaded for free from the App Store for iPhones or Google Play for Androids, then use code MONTCOPA to get the Montgomery County version of the app.

Comments / 20

jonathan hodges
17h ago

Only one word that I think of him. (Coward) fry him slowly at low temperature so he suffers. I do not consider him worthy of a pine box. Dump his ashes let him become fish food. He cannot keep her so he killed her. He is 38 y/o this probably is not the first woman he dated. Sad and Pathetic my ❤ Heart go out to her Love Ones. Definitely a Fatal Attraction.

Reply
5
Joey D
1d ago

Hunt him down like a wild animal because that's what he is

Reply(5)
16
