Texas A&M Spring Game: Top 10 Takeaways Entering Summer

As the Maroon and White game concludes, here are some of the biggest takeaways from Saturday

COLLEGE STATION -- On a clear afternoon inside the walls at Kyle Field, Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher has a better look at the future of his program. Some parts look as bright as the blue sky that hovered above the stadium. Others were as rocky as the balls being tossed in the 30 MPH winds.

The Aggies concluded spring practice with the annual Maroon and White game . Fisher said following the Maroon team's 30-24 victory that he'll have to go back at look at the film before evaluating the team's outlook entering summer practice.

For now, there are several early impressions that will draw attention until the Aggies return to the field in June. Here are AllAggies.com's top 10 takeaways from Saturday's action.

1. Haynes King Still Has One Major Issue

The decision on who will take over for Zach Calzada isn't going to be decided after Saturday. It shouldn't either despite the overall performance from King, who might be taking a slight lead moving forward.

King, who initially was named the starter last season, has all the tools to be one of the best passers in college football. His arm strength is second to none. His legs give him the ability to be a threat on the ground rushing.

There's still an issue he'll have to correct before the start of next season: turnovers.

In the season opener against Kent State, King threw three interceptions. On Saturday, he threw two more. The first was thrown into double coverage. The second was overthrown, falling right into the hands of defensive back Avery Hughes.

There comes a point where Fisher can see all the upside, but turnovers will stand in the way. It could be the reason King isn't the Week 1 starter.

2. Max Johnson Isn't A One-Trick Pony

Johnson might be known for his arm skills and mechanics, but never call him a one-dimensional quarterback. He showed on more than one occasion that when the pocket collapses, he'll maneuver his way out of trouble.

On the second drive, Johnson broke free for a 48-yard gain and a fresh set of downs. Three plays later, he would connect with tight end Blake Smith for a 13-yard touchdown to tie the game at seven. One drive later, the same result. Johnson tacked on another run, this time for a gain of 28. Three more plays and 40 yards later, receiver Jalen Preston was on the other end of a touchdown.

Johnson, who started nearly every game last season for LSU, finished with 127 yards, two touchdowns an interception and 69 rushing yards. His accuracy and timing were a tad off, but ruling him out of the running to be the starter in September is foolish.

3. Conner Weigman Still Finding His Own Path

Weigman is going to get his shot to eventually start at quarterback. Perhaps that comes in 2023. For now, it's all about improving day by day and building off positive reps.

Weigman played for both teams in a rotational role. Some reps looked as if he could win the starting job. Others were questionable, mostly due to timing and ball placement. Weigman's best pass came in the second quarter on a 31-yard touchdown to Yulkeith Brown. Everything about it was exactly was Fisher envisioned when talking him up in November.

4. Be Ready For The Deep Ball

Fisher said that weather conditions hurt A&M's ability to connect on the deep ball. That doesn't mean the Aggies won't be trying to win downfield, especially with a pair of young receivers that are known for their vertical speed.

Ten times the Aggies tried to connect on throws over 20 yards. In the second quarter, freshman receiver Evan Stewart looked natural when he hauled in a 32-yard pass from Johnson. Brown also grabbed a pass across the middle of the field from King for a gain of 32. On a less windy day, perhaps A&M finds better success with the vertical pass.

5. Jardin Gilbert Takes Lead As Leon O'Neal's Replacement

Replacing Leon O'Neal is a tall task for any player. Not only was the 6-1 safety a staple of the secondary, but his vibrant personality caught the eye of fans both on the field and on social media.

Gilbert , O'Neal's primary backup in 2021, has done enough to show he's worthy of earning first-team reps. Fisher and fellow safety Demani Richardson spoke highly of his range and coverage ability during practice and it showed on Saturday. Gilbert caused an interception against King in the second quarter, thus leading to a touchdown from Johnson on the next drive for the White Team.

6. Remember The Name, Avery Hughes

Spring football is always about finding the underdog and next rising star. Hughes likely isn't going to be a first-team All-SEC defensive back come December, but maybe he earns a role in A&M's defense moving forward.

A walk-on from Sugar Land, Hughes' impact was felt in coverage. During the second quarter, he would intercept King while making a diving grab on an overthrown ball. In the third quarter, he'd pick off Blake Bost, this time staying on his feet for a 48-yard touchdown return. Hughes finished with seven tackles and three pass deflections to go along with the interceptions.

7. Blake Smith, New Tight End No. 1?

Jalen Wydermyer is off to the NFL and Baylor Cupp elected to transfer. Max Wright is currently the only tight end on the roster with meaningful reps, but he might not be the top tight end in Week 1. The reason? Smith's growth as a route-runner.

Smith plays a similar style to that of former A&M standout Jace Sternberger. He'll likely line up more in the flex and make plays as a receiver. During the first quarter, the 6-5 Southlake Carroll alum made a toe-tapping grab for a 13-yard touchdown. If the Aggies are looking to run more two tight end sets, Smith looks to be one half of that duo.

8. Anthony Lucas Making Most Of Early Reps

Lucas was one of 12 early enrollees to arrive in College Station back in January. With fellow freshman lineman Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy out due to injury, Lucas' reps expanded and could even more when the season rolls around.

The Arizona native recorded eight tackles and five pressures. During the third quarter, Lucas got his hands on Johnson for a sack and later stuffed running back Earnest Crownover for a loss of two. Expect him to have a role similar to DeMarvin Leal during his first season in Aggieland.

9. Yulkeith Brown Is A Weapon

Voted A&M's most improved player, Brown is simply a weapon that can do a bit of everything. The sophomore struggled to find a home on offense last season due to depth. That won't be the case this fall.

Brown's biggest play came in the first quarter when Weigman connected with him for a first down. Making two defensive players miss, he would juke his way into the endzone with a 32-yard score. Brown finished the afternoon with a team-high four catches for 60 yards, averaging 15 yards per catch.

10. Caden Davis Ready To Replace Seth Small

Small details can go a long way for teams looking to contend for a national title. Without Small's game-winning kick against Florida and Alabama in 2020 and 2021, respectively, perhaps the Aggies don't walk away with the No. 1 recruiting class.

Davis waited three years for his shot and now is in control as the future kicker. He drilled a 40-yard field goal with ease during the second quarter. He also made another from 24 yards out to extend Maroon's lead by four. To close off the afternoon, Davis made a 53-yard field goal that likely would have been good from 60.

