Stonington Athletic Hall of Fame to induct eight

Stonington — The Stonington High School Athletic Hall of Fame will induct eight new members on April 30, the first induction ceremony to be held since 2019 due to the pandemic.

Being honored are Heather McGugan Donahue (Class of 1981, field hockey, basketball, track), Jeff Parkinson (Class of 1999, football, basketball, track), Doug Warner (Class of 2002, soccer, basketball, track), Lindsey Trubia (Class of 2007, soccer, tennis), Kevin Donahue (Class of 2008, basketball), Haley Gilles Randall (Class of 2008, softball, gymnastics), Kevin Agnello (Class of 2009, cross country, track) and Woody Douville (football coach from 1949-63).

As a member of the field hockey team, Donahue was named All-Eastern Connecticut Conference as a junior and senior and all-state as a senior. She was a member of the undefeated 1980 Class M champion girls' basketball team as a junior and was co-captain as a senior when the Bears had an undefeated regular season. She excelled in track and won the state championship as a member of the 4x100 relay team for three straight years.

Parkinson was a member of Class M state champion teams in outdoor track in 1998 and 1999. He graduated holding numerous school records and earned All-ECC status six times and all-state status three times. He also earned All-ECC honors in football. He is a graduate of UConn, where he was a member of the track team and earned All-New England honors in 2000.

Warner was named All-ECC three times as a member of the soccer team, also earning all-state honors as a senior. He was a member of the indoor track ECC champion 4x200 relay team as a sophomore and was a captain of the basketball team as a senior. He also was a member of the 1999 Class M champion outdoor track team. Warner attended Norwich University and played soccer, earning GNAC All-Rookie Team honors as a freshman.

Although she was unable to play soccer as a senior due to injury, Trubia was named All-ECC and all-state as a freshman, sophomore and junior. As a freshman she scored 28 goals, setting the program's single-season record, and scored 64 goals in her career. She was a member of the Connecticut Olympic Development Program, including the 2004 ODP National Finalist team. Trubia went on to play at Providence College, where she was a four-year starter.

Kevin Donahue finished his basketball career with 1,714 points, second all-time at Stonington. He was a three-time All-ECC selection and an all-state pick in 2007 and 2008, when he helped lead the Bears to the Class M semifinals. He continued his basketball career at Assumption College, where he earned numerous awards while scoring 1,242 points and helping lead the team to the 2009 Northeast 10 Conference Championship. He is the son of fellow inductee Heather Donahue.

Randall earned all-state honors in softball and gymnastics and was awarded the Athletic Achievement Cup as the top female athlete in the senior class. In her junior year, she earned All-ECC honorable mention in gymnastics, then earned Class S all-state for her floor routine at the state meet, scoring 8.8. She was the starting catcher for the softball team for four years, batting .437 for her career. As a senior, she had six doubles, five triples and four home runs, scored 27 runs and had 29 RBI and a .903 slugging percentage. She went on to catch at Temple.

Agnello earned 12 letters during his running career at Stonington and served as captain in nine seasons. He earned All-ECC honors each of his four years of cross country and led the Bears to the ECC championship in 2008, when he also earned all-state honors. He earned All-ECC status in indoor track as a member of the league champion 4x800 relay team in 2008, helping set a school record. He also earned All-ECC honors in outdoor track, twice in the 3,200 meters and twice for the 4x800 relay. He earned all-state honors in the 1,600 and 3,200.

Douville was a longtime football coach for the Bears and contributed to athletics in the Town of Stonington in many ways. As the head football coach from 1949-63, the Bears won the ECC championship in 1955, 1960 and 1961. Douville received the Retired Coaches Award from the Southeastern Chapter of the National Football Foundation and Hall of Fame. He was the Stonington Recreation Director from 1963-88, ran the elementary school basketball and baseball programs for many years, was a member of the Pawcatuck Little League Board of Directors, president of the Stonington Youth Football League, president of the Stonington High Athletic Council and advisor to the SHS "S" Club.

The ceremony will be held at the high school's Cafe/Commons at 4 p.m. Tickets are $25 each. For information, call Susan Weber at Stonington High School at (860) 599-5781 between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. or send a check to the SHS Athletic Hall of Fame, c/o Stonington High School, 176 South Broad Street, Pawcatuck, with a note listing who will attend and which inductee guests are there to honor. The SHS office will be closed during school vacation (April 15-22).