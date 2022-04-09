ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slow start hurts Old Lyme girls in 13-8 loss to Canton

By Ned Griffen
 1 day ago
Old Lyme´s Grace Ferman, center, tries to take control of the ball against Canton´s Heather Delbone, left, and Gabby DelSanto during Saturday's girls' lacrosse game at Old Lyme. Canton beat the Wildcats 13-8. (Dana Jensen/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

Old Lyme — The weather forecast didn’t call for rain Saturday morning, yet it began to pour at halftime of Old Lyme’s girls’ lacrosse game against Canton.

“I did not expect the weather but, you know, we have this beautiful turf field,” Old Lyme head coach Emily Macione smiled. “It helps.”

The dark skies and rain didn't clear out until moments after unbeaten Canton beat the Wildcats, 13-8, a fitting end for Old Lyme given little went the way it hoped.

The Wildcats fell behind by as much as 10-2 with over 21 minutes left in the game.

“I think some of the turnovers, we were our own worst enemies,” Macione said. “That made it a little challenging for us. I definitely expected to play them closer. Hopefully we’ll get another crack at them in the postseason.”

Sophomore Heather Delbone had five goals and an assist for Canton (4-0) and junior Mary DeRitis had a goal and five assists.

The Warriors won the 2016 CIAC Class S title and advanced to the semifinals the following three seasons.

"We wanted to get them on our schedule," Macione said. "Obviously, they're a great team. They always provide a good challenge for us."

Senior Emily Mesham and freshman Kelly Sheehan both scored twice for Old Lyme (2-1) and sophomores Ella Curtiss-Reardon and Syd Goulding each added a goal and an assist.

The Wildcats started slow whereas Canton scored the first three goals and led 7-2 at halftime.

Delbone’s fourth goal extended the Warriors' lead to 10-2 with 21 minutes, 20 seconds remaining.

“We definitely have to do a better job with our possessions,” Macione said. “We turned the ball over in front of the goal too many times and that hurt us and just have better shot choices. Some of our shot choices were not the best.

“Our aggressiveness was definitely there, moreso in the second half.”

The Wildcats finally gained traction after falling behind by eight as Mesham and Curtiss-Reardon scored back-to-back goals with over 17 minutes left.

Old Lyme followed by taking advantage of Canton being penalized and down a player for two minutes. Goulding and senior Grace Arnold both scored on free position shots to cut the deficit to 10-6 with 14:50 remaining.

"(It) told them in one of the huddles that they have the potential to beat any team," Macione said. "They just have to turn it on at the right time."

The Warriors went on to score the next three goals to go ahead, 13-6, with 4:27 left.

Old Lyme returned a strong senior class this year although just half of them have experience, Macione said.

“Our numbers are good,” Macione said. “We had 21 girls last season and we have 28 this season. We have a lot of underclassmen so we’re a young team, but they’re really hard workers and they have the right attitudes and, with the leadership at the top, we’re hoping that everything will continue to gel. We’re definitely moving in the right direction.”

n.griffen@theday.com

Comments / 0

